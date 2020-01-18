Manchester United’s goal impresses in the potential “final game” but Sporting lose to derby rival Benfica, who is hampered by spectator problems

There was fireworks in the Lisbon derby on Friday night when Bruno Fernandes played his last game for Sporting Lisbon before moving to Manchester United.

The all-action midfielder, who showed exactly why the Red Devils absolutely want to sign him, couldn’t prevent his team from losing 0-2 to their bitter rival at home on Friday night.

Fernandes could not inspire a result for his team

The game was interrupted by mass problems

And the occasion threatened to get out of control when the game was suspended for six minutes because local fans had thrown torches on the pitch.

But like the torches, the match could possibly break out along with Fernandes’ athletic career.

The 25-year-old, who greeted every touch with loud cheers, was determined to go out with a bang and deliver an impressive picture.

The Sporting captain was not only elegant in possession of the ball and showed his dribbling skills and range, it was also his defensive work that drew attention.

Here is a player who can do both, push his team forward, but also struggles with some meaty challenges to win the ball back.

Fernandes spared no attacks

Unfortunately Fernandes could no longer supplement the 15 goals and 12 assists that he already had in all competitions this season.

There was no emotional goodbye from the home crowd after the final whistle, and his manager admits that there is still confusion as to whether it was actually his last game.

“I really don’t know if it’s the last game,” said Silas after the game. “I hope it isn’t.

“At the moment, nobody knows whether it’s his last game. Bruno also doesn’t know if it’s his last game. So we’ll try to have him for a few more games, but that doesn’t depend on us.

“I understand that this type of player deserves to play in a good league.

“Nobody has any doubts that the Premier League is the best in the world and Bruno is one of the best players in the world.

“He deserved to play in a league like this.”

According to The Sun, United has made an offer to pay Sporting £ 34m and an additional £ 25.5m to add-ons.

However, the Portuguese club is feared that it will not come close to reaching the full £ 60m package as so many payments are associated with unrealistic successes – such as United’s win of the Premier League and Champions League.