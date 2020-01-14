Manchester United’s transfer destination broke Chelsea legend Frank Lampard’s record last season

Sir Alex Ferguson once admitted that he failed to sign Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard.

The legendary Manchester United boss wrote in his autobiography: “Lampard was incredible. I don’t think a midfielder can reach that number again [27 goals in one season]. It’s pretty phenomenal.

Lampard scored more than 200 goals for Chelsea

He added: “I have to say we saw him as a young player at West Ham and I may regret that I didn’t.

“Where else could I get 200 goals?”

A generation later, Manchester United might have finally found the answer to Sir Alex’s question.

The Red Devils are closely related to a dive in January for another man who loves to score many goals in midfield.

Indeed, Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes broke the transfer target in question last season’s Lampard scoring record.

Bruno Fernandes could be a Manchester United player by the end of the month

The Chelsea legend had previously set the record for most midfield goals in one season after scoring 27 goals in the 2009/10 season.

That was until Fernandes went crazy last season and scored 31 goals for Sporting in all competitions.

Not surprisingly, its shape sparked interest from many top clubs across Europe, including Manchester United.

Despite all opposition, Fernandes stayed with Sporting and continued working where he left off last season.

The 25-year-old has already scored eight goals and seven assists this season. That’s more than any other midfielder in Old Trafford.

No wonder the Red Devils have sparked their interest – and reports say they could make a £ 65m deal this month.

According to Mirror, Sporting has already rejected a Red Devils player-plus-cash offer for Fernandes, bringing United back with a 100 percent cash bid equal to Sporting’s £ 65m value.

And the midfielder’s statistics suggest that he could fundamentally change the midfield at Old Trafford …

Fernandes in the Primeira Liga 2018/19

Appearances: 33

Goals: 20

Templates: 13

Shots per game: 3.6

Key handover per game: 3.2

Dribble per game: 0.9

Whoscored.com Rating: 7.83

Fernandes in the Primeira Liga 2019/20

Appearances: 15

Goals: 8

Templates: 7

Shots per game: 3.6

Key passes per game: 3.7

Dribble per game: 1.7

Whoscored.com Rating: 7.89

