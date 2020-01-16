Mandate to arrest Odell Beckham Jr. after policeman slaps buttocks

The New Orleans Police Department received arrest warrant for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. by simply charging the battery after Beckham appeared to hit the police buttocks late into the night after the University of Louisiana’s victory at the College Football Academy National Championship.

New Orleans Police Public Information Officer Aaron Looney confirmed the news of the arrest warrant issued Thursday morning, but added that there would be no further statements or materials available at this time.

Beckham was not arrested at the time, following the alleged incident.

Beckham, 27, played for LSU and was in the news for his presence to celebrate LSU’s 42-25 win over Clemson in Monday’s national championship game. The receiver was also recorded in a video that apparently delivered cash points to multiple LSU players in the race shortly after the game ended.

LSU said it would investigate whether Beckham’s money was actually cash. LSU athletic director Robert Munson told reporters Tuesday that “it was a joke” and that “the bills were false.” Later, General Joe Burrow said in an interview with Pardon My Take that the money was actually real.

On Wednesday, the university issued a statement saying it said “apparent cash may also have been given to LSU student-athletes”.

Beckham, a six-year NFL veteran, has just completed his first season in Cleveland and has 74 passes for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns.

Get more sports in your inbox

Get the Star’s Sports Headlines e-mail newsletter for a daily roundup of the latest great news.

Sign Up Now