Mandy Moore is coming to Tampa for the first tour in over a decade

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: Mandy Moore of “This Is Us” speaks during the NBCUniversal segment of the 2020 TCA Winter Press Tour at Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 11, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – After the release of new music, artist Mandy Moore is ready to tour North America and tour 29 cities.

The pop star actress is slated to appear at the Straz Center in Tampa on April 9 at 8 p.m.

Moore first became famous in 1999 with the release of her album “So Real” and made her “Breakout” film debut in the film “A Walk to Remember” in 2002.

Moore had a successful acting career starring with Diane Keaton in “Because I Said So” and most recently as Rebecca Pearson in the NBC hit series “This Is Us”, for which she received her first Emmy nomination for “Outstanding Lead” received actress In A Drama Series.

And more than 10 years after their last album, Moore announced a new album, “Silvers Landings”, and a new single, “Save A Little For Yourself”.

Tickets to their concert at the Straz Center start at $ 30.50.

To buy tickets, click here.

LAST STORIES: