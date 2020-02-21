[manhattan-district-lawyer-reopens-sex-abuse-situation-in-opposition-to-gynecologist-accused-of-assaulting-spouse-of-former-pres.-applicant-andrew-yang]

NEW YORK — The Manhattan District Attorney’s office has reopened the situation versus a gynecologist accused of sexually abusing 19.

Robert Hadden’s accusers include things like the wife of previous Democratic presidential applicant Andrew Yang.

Hadden pleaded guilty in 2016 to a one felony rely of prison sexual contact and a misdemeanor depend of forcible touching as section of a deal that retained him out of prison. He was stripped of his medical license.

Dozens of females have given that come forward with public accusations towards Hadden, and, in January, Evelyn Yang instructed CNN that Hadden had assaulted her in 2012, though she was expecting with her initial child.

A spokesman for Manhattan District Legal professional Cy Vance said in a assertion supplied to ABC News that two senior prosecutors have been assigned to reexamine the case and were being “in touch with a consultant of a number of survivors.”

“We admire the braveness of the survivors who have just lately shared their tales,” spokesman Danny Frost reported. “Their voices will be read, and the abuse they suffered will be completely investigated.”

Anthony T. DiPietro, a malpractice attorney who represents numerous Hadden victims produced a statement:

“I’m happy the DA has made the decision to support the survivors and lastly prosecute Hadden, but it’s not enough. Columbia University has been hiding evidence of Hadden’s sexual abuse for the earlier 25 many years. In get to make sure this will not come about again, I’m contacting for the DA to open up a prison investigation into Columbia College for the job it played in enabling, aiding, abetting, and covering up two a long time of sexual abuse.”