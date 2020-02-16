[manhunt-underway-for-seventeen-calendar-year-aged-who-shot-and-killed-his-mom-and-brother]

(UPDATE: four: 44 p.m.) – Authorities say a 17-12 months-previous boy suspected of fatally taking pictures his mother and his six-year-previous brother in their Virginia residence has been arrested in North Carolina.

A manhunt outside the house of Washington, D.C. is underway Saturday night for Levi Norwood, 17, who shot and killed his mom and six-12 months-aged brother, investigators said. Norwood’s father Joshua returned household Friday evening and observed his liked kinds lifeless inside of.

The taking pictures took put in the unincorporated community of Midland, Virginia where Jen Norwood and son Wyatt ended up shot dead. When the father returned dwelling friday night time he observed Levi armed with a gun.

Regional sheriff said Levi shot his father as perfectly but managed to escape and phone for assist. They imagine Norwood stole a red 2007 Toyota Camry about 5 miles from his dwelling and fled.

Deputies now think he experienced options to go away the condition, broadening the scope of the manhunt.

“It’s an ongoing investigation but there is no degree of certainty that he is in actuality by itself,” Fauquier County Sheriff Robert Mosier told reporters at a push conference.

Weekend activites like church products and services have been cancelled as neighbors are staying advised to be vigilant.

At this time investigators are not obvious what led Levi to shoot and kill his family members users. Investigators alert the general public they can’t warranty the violence is around.

The father is in the medical center staying treated for gunshot wounds and is in steady situation.