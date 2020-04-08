Maniac Street preachers announce Cardiff’s big show arenas for the NHS

Manic Street preachers have announced details of two great shows at Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena – some free for NHS workers and others for health care.

A performance in his native Wales, the capital on December 4 and 5, this year will show the only bands in the country. The first night will be a free show for NHS staff to thank them for their work during the coronary crisis, and the second will be open to anyone who makes a profit at NHS Wales charities.

“We wanted to do something to show our appreciation, love and respect for the NHS and its amazing brave employees,” the group said. “One free show and one fundraiser were going to be the best way to express deep gratitude for all their heroic work.”

Tickets for both concerts go on sale from 7pm this Friday, April 10, and are available here.

Other performers announcing free concerts for NHS staff after the coronavirus outbreak include Paul Heaton and Abbot Jacques, Screenplay and Rick Astley.

Manic Street Preachers perform on Day 2 of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm on June 28, 2014 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Danny Martindale / WireImage)

After Manics announced the release of their second album “Gold Against The Soul” last month, the group also revealed that it is working on the next well-known 2018 “The Resistance Is Futile”. Bassist Nicky Wire told NME that the record sounded “expansive” and is due out next year, with frontman James Dean Bradfield gearing up for a solo album this summer.

He also spoke with NME about his plans to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his 2001 debut album “Know Your Enemy” next year.

The other day, September 20, Manic Street Proreaci moved the headline show to The Piece Hall in Halifax with the Power Sea. Tickets can be found here.