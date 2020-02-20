[manic-avenue-preachers-donate-funds-to-pontypridd-flood-reduction-fund]

Manic Street Preachers have donated to a crowdfund boosting funds for those people impacted by ongoing floods in Pontypridd.

Study much more: Manic Street Preachers – Read through Their Traditional ‘Everything Have to Go’ NME Interview From 1996

The Welsh band donated £3,000 to the fund, which was started by the town’s regional Labour MP Alex Davies-Jones, and had an preliminary intention of £5,000. At time of creating the crowdfund experienced surpassed £22,000, with 27 days remaining.

The funds lifted will be donated to those people influenced by flooding at the arms of Storm Dennis, which has still left hundreds of homes in South Wales underwater.

Reacting to the information on twitter, Davis-Jones said: “When I started the #crowdfunder I hoped we would increase a couple of thousand to assist the most susceptible in our communities suffering from the effect of #StormDennis

When I started out the #crowdfunder I hoped we would raise a couple of thousand to enable the most susceptible in our communities struggling from the impact of #StormDennis We have just hit over £21K 🎉

(1/two)https://t.co/gHleo8Zs7r — Alex Davies-Jones MP (@AlexDaviesJones) February 20, 2020

“We have just hit above £21k. I’m not typically dropped for phrases but this is really outstanding, but I am not surprised! I go on to be in awe of our communities & of everyone pulling jointly!

“Diolch to Every person who has contributed but a major shout out to @RoyalMintUK & @Manics #WelshLegends”

Meanwhile, a new attraction was recently launched in the hunt for Manics guitarist Richey Edwards, on the 25th anniversary of his initial disappearance.

Edwards, (aged 27 at the time) went lacking from London’s Embassy Resort on February one, 1995, the working day that the Welsh rockers had been due to head out on an extensive US tour.

In January 2019, a new e book presented clean evidence to advise that Edwards had staged his personal disappearance.