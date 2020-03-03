manic-road-preachers-be-part-of-victorious-festival-2020-line-up

Manic Street Preachers are the most current addition to the line-up for Victorious Pageant 2020.

The Portsmouth festival will be held from August 28-30, with Ian Brown, The Streets and Royal Blood the principal headliners.

Manic Street Preachers will engage in at Victorious Competition on the Saturday (August 29) of the celebration on a day which will also see performances from the likes of Rag’N’Bone Man, Craig David provides TS5 and headliners The Streets.

You can see the up to date line-up poster for Victorious Festival 2020 below.

Victorious Festival 2020 line-up (Picture: Push)

Talking about the booking, Victorious festival director Andy Marsh claimed: “We are thrilled to increase The Manics to the line up. They have an wonderful back-catalogue with huge hits that I grew up listening to, in addition they’re incredible reside.

“We’ve diligently curated the line up to include things like notable headliners, family favourites and new expertise to try and make guaranteed there truly is anything for every person to love and we’re seeking ahead to saying even much more acts shortly!”

Tickets for Victorious Festival 2020 are on sale now, and you can grab them and discover out much more details about this year’s event below.

Before this week, Manic Avenue Preachers began to tease the reissue of their next album ‘Gold Against The Soul’ even though also showing up to verify on their own for Glastonbury 2020.