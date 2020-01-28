Mann falls to the ground after learning the Rolex he bought for $ 345 in 1974 and is now worth $ 400,000

FARGO, ND – A man brought a Rolex watch he bought in 1974 for $ 345.97 to an antique show to find out its current value. His reaction: priceless.

He said a watch like his was worth $ 400,000 at auction and the man fell to the floor.

But the appraiser was not yet finished. Due to the immaculate condition of the watch, the value of the watch was between $ 500,000 and $ 700,000.

The man entered with his unworn Rolex Oyster Cosmograph Reference No. 6263 in the PBS series “Antiques Roadshow” to find out their value.

The show travels across the country “in search of America’s hidden treasures”. During the episode on Monday night that featured the man and his Rolex, the show took place in Bonanzaville, Fargo, North Dakota.

The man, a U.S. Air Force veteran, said he bought the Rolex because he heard it was a good brand for diving. He said he ordered it from the Air Force Base Exchange in November 1974 and it arrived in April 1975.

After receiving the watch, which at that point was almost a monthly salary at a 10% discount, he decided that it was “too nice” to take in salt water.

Instead, he kept the watch in a safe for almost 40 years and only took it out a few times to check it.

Not only was the watch in perfect condition, the veteran had also kept the warranty papers, the original Rolex brochure for the Cosmograph, two receipts and the two original packaging in which the Rolex was delivered.

Collectors love the watch because Paul Newman wore a similar model in the 1969 “Winning” film, said expert Peter Planes.

“It’s an absolutely fabulous find. It’s one of Paul Newman’s rarest models, and I don’t think there is a better model in the world under these circumstances,” said Planes.

The watch is extreme, extremely rare, according to Planes, who valued the Rolex at a price between $ 500,000 and $ 700,000 because it was unworn and contained all the documents.

“The Roadshow Trifecta makes this assessment: an extremely rare item, a personal background story that illuminates the history of our country, and a fantastic response from the guests,” said the show’s executive producer Marsha Bemko, in a statement.

“For the first time we had a guest who was so overwhelmed by the valuation of his sweetheart that he fell to the floor in surprise. But don’t worry, he gets up to complete the evaluation! “

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b9Y4bmbh1KY [/ embed]

,