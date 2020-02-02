AUSTIN (KXAN) – According to an affidavit, a man was arrested after being accused of accessing his neighbor’s Amazon account and ordering items using her credit card information.

The Austin police answered a call on Sunday to the Groves South Lamar residential complex, located at 360 S. Lamar Boulevard. Upon arrival, the official was greeted by the victim.

She informed the police that she had received a package from Amazon that she had not ordered, even though no one had permission to use her account or credit card.

Later that evening, the victim received another email confirming a second order from Amazon. She indicated that she could cancel and refund her money.

She wasn’t sure when her account was accessed, but told the police that she suspected that she had logged on to the shared apartment from her computer.

A shipping instruction was included with the original packaging, instructing the Amazon delivery agent to call a foreign number as soon as they arrived.

Officers used this number to contact Timothy Simpkins, 41, who posed under the victim’s name. Officials informed him that they had the packages and Simpkins gave them his location, still under the impression that the official was the delivery agent.

APD arrived at Simpkins and was eventually arrested and charged with credit card fraud. His bail was set at $ 7,500. The police also say that Simpkins approved the crime.

LAST STORIES: