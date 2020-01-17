Mann sentenced to life rape in 1995, which was solved by DNA Match decades later

BATON ROUGE – A man convicted in 1995 of kidnapping and raping a woman half-dressed and passed out on the edge of a gravel road will spend the rest of his life in prison, a judge said Thursday.

Allen Causey, 43, was convicted of aggravated kidnapping and rape in August when two men offered a woman a ride on South Choctaw Drive. She refused, but they came over in her car several times and told her they would take her home.

She finally accepted the ride. Instead of taking her home, the police said the men drove to a remote dirt road on Mockingbird Lane. They told her she had two options: rape or death.

Both men raped her and one said to the other, “Let’s do it,” the police said.

He started choking her, and the other man did the same. The woman said that she had passed out. When she woke up, the men were gone. She was taken to a hospital and raped there.

The case remained unsolved for two decades. In late 2015, the State Police Crime Lab alerted investigators that they had a DNA match with the evidence gathered during the rape investigation.

It identified Causey as one of the attackers and Leighton Hills as the other. The men were charged in 2016.

Hills, 43, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.