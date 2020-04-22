Manning at a video match with Woods, Mickelson and Brady

DOUG FERGUSON =

AP Golf Lighter =

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are ready for a TV rematch when fans are eager for live action.

And this time they will be friends.

Turner Sports said quarterback Tom Brady and Peyton Manning are planning to play a 2 to 2 match in May. The announcement did not include details such as when and where the match would take place. However, tournament organizers have worked with governments and health authorities to ensure that health and safety standards are met.

Turner said all donations and funding from “Match: Charities for Charity” helped rescue the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will be televised on TNT to deliver social and digital content. You can also watch it at the bleacher report and House of Highlights during the event.

“Now,” Mickelson replied to and tweeted on the Breacher Report Wednesday afternoon.

He added that he would pair with Brady:

“It looks like [at] Tiger Woods is ringing The Match [[hash] Peyton Manning] after feeling the defeat for the first time. Bringing a goat. [At] TomBrady _ Shooting a bomb Are you ready? ”

The first game of the November 2018 Thanksgiving weekend was pay-per-view, except that technical issues made it available to everyone.

Lacking some of the wild bets that both players were making fun of, they were sometimes forced to talk about trash. Mickelson won a $ 9 million winner-winning purse in a wedge contest under the lights when the match ended in a draw.

Live golf was last seen on TV on March 12. The first round of the Players Championship is due to accelerated development of the new coronavirus and the start of the sport.

The PGA Tour first decided not to place fans in TPC Sawgrass, then canceled its premier event and began canceling or postponing all tournaments on each tour.

Woods wasn’t in The Players. The Defending Masters Champions haven’t played since their last finish on the Genesis Invitational on the 16th of February in the Riviera.

Woods and Manning played together at a Pro-Am on the PGA Tour.

The Palm Beach Post reports that Brady, recently signed with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has joined South Florida’s legendary Seminole Golf Club.

