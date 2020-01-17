Manny Pacquiao sends a message to Conor McGregor

Phil Jay 01/17/2020

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao sent a video to World Boxing News and wished UFC star Conor McGregor all the best for his upcoming clash with Donald Cerrone.

Pacquiao, who was voted WBN Fighter of 2019 by fans this month, was seen alongside Sean Gibbons’ representative.

The eight-defending champion hopes everything will go well this weekend at UFC 246 and is open to a future fight between the two.

Gibbons told McGregor that they would be ready to speak to “The Notorious” after he finished “Cowboy” in Las Vegas.

McGregor has named Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather as his future boxing goals. The Irishman must first win in the T-Mobile Arena.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, McGregor said: “Manny, we were actually about to sign Manny (at UFC).

“There was also talk of a Manny fight. An offer was made. Only not yet. And the Paulie (Malignaggi) fight.

“I want to box Paulie too. I’ve already knocked him out, but that’s also a bit of a hustle and bustle.

“Paulie and a boxing match. I want to box again and I will box again. I will get a world boxing title.

“I’d like to attack Floyd again. I think we should attack Floyd again. I mean he’s flirting with it. He can choose someone, but it won’t be the same.

“It was a great, great experience. And I look forward to doing it again. It will happen again. ‘

record breaker

Mayweather breaks the previous pay-per-view record in both battles and has to face both when the five-time king returns in 2020 for two battles.

A major rematch with Pacquiao could be on the program with Mayweather and take place in the new Las Vegas Arena, which opens in the summer.

At the moment, Mayweather is holding his cards close to his chest, while McGregor continues to be mentioned in the media.

Everything will be revealed soon.

Phil Jay is the editor of the World Boxing News and an auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow @PhilDJay on Twitter