Manowar Movies Hell & Heaven Steel Fest Concert For Dvd/Blu Ray Release

In accordance to Summa Inferno, MANOWAR‘s live performance this previous Saturday evening (March 14) at the Hell & Heaven Steel Fest in Mexico City was skillfully recorded and filmed for a future DVD and Blu-ray release.

The band’s setlist was as follows:

01. Manowar



02. Brothers Of Steel Pt. 1



03. Blood Of My Enemies



04. Contact To Arms



05. Hand Of Doom



06. Sons Of Odin



07. Swords In The Wind



08. Bass Solo



09. Battle Hymn



10. Thor (The Powerhead)



11. Kings Of Metal



12. Preventing The Earth



13. Hail And Eliminate



14. House Of Death



15. King Of Kings

Encore:

16. Joey’s Speech



17. Warriors Of The Environment



18. Black Wind, Fire And Steel

Again in Could 2016, MANOWAR uncovered that it would say “thank you”, “farewell” and “goodbye” to its supporters on a environment tour that would be “even larger and outside of everything” the team had at any time performed. Contacting the tour “The Ultimate Struggle”, MANOWAR stated that the admirers who occur to see the veteran metal act execute would “be still left with an everlasting memory getting witnessed the band that has focused their blood, hearts, souls and every single minute of their career to real hefty metallic.”

Obviously, most admirers assumed that MANOWAR would by no means enjoy again following the completion of “The Final Struggle”, but bassist Joey DeMaio has due to the fact clarified that the band has each and every intention of continuing for yrs to arrive.

In an job interview with Summa Inferno, done forward of MANOWAR‘s appearance at the Hell & Heaven Steel Fest, DeMaio dealt with the band’s long term activities, detailing that he and his bandmates have grand ideas for the coming months.

“People today experienced the incorrect idea about ‘The Last Battle’ tour,” he said. “When we announced the title of the tour, people today instantly imagined, ‘Oh, no. They are gonna split up. They are gonna quit eternally,’ which, that was hardly ever the intention. The intention was for absolutely sure to just take a crack for some time for the reason that we are functioning on a massive rock opera — and I necessarily mean musical rock opera on the other hand you wanna appear at it. But it truly is gonna be a large epic story. And so that usually takes time. We cannot put that alongside one another like that. And the very last EP, tracks that were being released, will be aspect of this substantial large epic story. So when we introduced that, there was a confusion and folks thought, ‘Oh, no.’ But that is not the story. We are listed here in Mexico for the 1st time — but not the very last time.”

A year ago, the 65-year-aged bassist stated that he was “as well young to retire” and blamed “some journalists” for “reinterpreting” MANOWAR‘s 2016 “farewell” tour announcement in order to “sell magazines.” He told Bulgaria’s Z Rock Radio: “Journalists make their cash by what they generate and photographers make their cash by obtaining a ‘wow’ photo. But I’m quite protective above our fans, and when individuals write shit that ends up affecting and causing difficulties for our admirers, I get mad.”

In a 2017 job interview with “Outdoor Adventures With Jayson”, MANOWAR singer Eric Adams mentioned that he would “skip the major stage” soon after the band completes its closing tour. He claimed: “This is it. We have obtained 1 very last tour coming up… But all great matters have to arrive to an finish at some level.”

MANOWAR released a new EP, “The Last Struggle I”, in March 2019. At the time, the band reported that elements II and III of the trilogy would arrive at a later day, motivated by MANOWAR‘s adventures on the remainder of “The Final Battle”.

