Manu Tuilagi had to retire from England’s six-nation duel against Scotland after another groin injury against France

Manu Tuilagi was excluded from the Calcutta Cup duel against Scotland on Saturday after suffering another groin injury in England’s defeat by France against six nations.

The Leicester Tigers Center in Paris only took 16 minutes to be replaced by Jonathan Joseph, and he duly drove down the tunnel, his fear evident.

Getty Images – Getty

Manu Tuilagi will miss England’s crucial Calcutta Cup duel against Scotland on Saturday

England had to defeat a well-organized French team with a 24:17 defeat when it struggled to implement its power game.

Despite being comforted by his teammates, the Red Rose has been without one of the most destructive ball carriers in test rugby due to his last injury.

The 28-year-old struggled with groin problems throughout his career and had to withdraw almost completely from the game in 2014.

Tuilagi missed three weeks of the Premiership season until he made his comeback the weekend before the six-nation preparations started in England.

AFP

Tuilagi came into contact in his usual destructive way, but limped after 16 minutes

Despite the promising “absolute brutality” against France, Eddie Jones watched helplessly as his team kept crossing the payline at the Stade de France.

Although Australia and New Zealand were torn apart at the World Cup in Japan, England showed a tame performance against South Africa in the final.

And it was an incredibly similar result last Sunday when the strikers carried an average of 0.91 meters against a defense inspired by Shaun Edwards.

In Jones’ 51 games, England only missed the payline twice with transfers as often as against France – which highlights the need for the 18-stone Tuilagi powerhouse.

Getty Images – Getty

George Furbank had trouble influencing his international debut

Joseph is a strong contender for Murrayfield, while Anthony Watson should be fit enough to replace George Furbank as a full-back after missing the defeat against France.

England meet Scotland on Thursday and Mako Vunipola has to start after a break for the opening weekend.

,