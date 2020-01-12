Many Americans sleep more in winter

Loading...

Like the mighty grizzly bear hibernating in winter, many people spend more time sleeping in this cold, dark season, according to a new survey.

According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, 34 percent of Americans say they sleep more in winter compared to 10 percent who say they sleep less this season.

In summer, these numbers turn around: 36% say they sleep less and 9% say they sleep more than usual.

“The shorter days in winter provide a great, natural opportunity to spend more time sleeping,” said Dr. Kelly Carden, President of AASM, in a press release from the Academy.

“Good long-term sleep can improve physical and mental health, improve overall performance, and reduce safety risks,” she added.

Here are some tips on how to sleep well, regardless of the season:

Set a bedtime to get enough sleep.

Avoid screens and electronics before bed. Exposing yourself to light at night can disrupt the sleep cycle.

Avoid caffeine after lunch and alcohol just before bed – both of which can interfere with sleep.

Relax before bedtime by taking a warm bath, drinking tea, writing diaries, or meditating.

Make yourself comfortable in your bedroom. It should be cavernous – quiet, dark, and a little cool.

If you have trouble sleeping, ask your doctor.

