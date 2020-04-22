Many are on the lookout for relaunching coronaviruses as partisanship grows in the United States.

BERLIN >> One of the worst symbols of the coronavirus outbreak – a place built by a Madrid skateboarder – is closing today as stores and other businesses reopen in all parts of Europe, while the US has invaded with disagreement increasingly partisan on how and when to restart his economy.

As some governors in the US – largely Republicans – move to reopen a wider variety of businesses, others have taken a more cautious approach and have been under mounting pressure from protesters who complained that they were destroying livelihoods. and release their movement. on.

With the easing of crisis but far from more in Europe, small shops in Berlin reopened, and restrictions were also relaxed in Denmark and Austria. In France, long lines formed outside some McDonald’s drive-thrus that began to serve customers again.

Still, many employees and customers were uncomfortable, suggesting a return to normal is a long way off.

“Of course I’m happy that I can open again and be able to hold ourselves above water,” said Galina Hooge, who opened her small Berlin toy store for the first time in over a month. But he worried that some Germans still did not take the plague seriously.

“Relaxing the rules does not mean that everything is over. It doesn’t end with a long stretch, ”he said.

German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said “careful steps” must be taken to prevent the virus from making a resurgence. “What we want to avoid is falling back into the exponential spread of the virus that we had in the first phase of the pandemic,” he said.

Across the Atlantic in Savannah, Georgia, where Governor Brian Kemp announced that gyms and salons could reopen this week, gym owner Mark Lebos said he would be careless professionals doing so now.

“We’re not going to be a vector of death and suffering,” he said.

The epidemic has infected more than 2.5 million people, killing over 180,000 around the world, including more than 45,000 in the United States, according to a tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University from official government figures, though the true numbers are believed to be far higher.

Although some hot spots such as Italy, Spain and New York have seen a drop in daily death toll and new hospitalizations, other areas are facing a resurgence of the coronavirus.

Singapore, once a model of virus tracking and prevention, saw an explosion in new cases and announced it would extend its doors in June.

In California, health officials said two people with coronavirus died in the state weeks before the first reported death of the disease on February 29 in Washington state. The result shows that COVID-19 was circulating in the United States earlier than previously thought.

The economic deficit stems from the rising crisis as oil prices suffered a seasonal collapse and US stocks recorded their worst losses on Tuesday on Wall Street. The U.S. Senate has approved nearly $ 500 billion in coronavirus aid for business, hospital and testing. The bill goes next to the house.

In North Carolina, where Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is holding his home order for at least another week, hundreds walked into the executive palace on Tuesday. At the Missouri Capitol, hundreds and even demands waved the American flag and chanted “USA! USA! “

And in Wisconsin, GOP legislative leaders ask the state Supreme Court to block an extension of the Democratic government’s stay-order home.

Spain, one of the worst-hit countries in the world, has planned to allow children out of their homes for next week for the first time in almost six weeks.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said: “I am aware of the tremendous efforts that imprisonment has required for our youngest and their families.”

The country’s death toll reaches nearly 22,000, behind only the United States and Italy, after 435 more deaths were reported today. But the numbers reflect a platoing of the plague.

In another sign hopefully, a large marble storm in a closed ice rink, with all the bodies being removed by today. The temporary observation at the Palacio de Hielo Madrid maintained a total of 1,145 bodies of coronavirus victims during its four weeks of operation.

“We could not save their lives, but let it be known that our armed forces do not leave them alone for a minute,” Spain’s Defense Minister Margarita Robles said.

India is partially relieving one of the world’s strictest lockdowns this week, but health officials fear a surge of cases. Starting in May, the country is planning to use bracelets equipped with an app to track people’s movements and body temperature.

The technology is aimed at easing the vast manpower needed to track the virus among humans of 1.3 billion people.