Many celebrities have made Super Bowl predictions, but Demi Lovato has been most of them

Demi Lovato’s rendition of the national anthem at the Super Bowl on Sunday was sensational. After her triumphant comeback since her hospital stay in 2018, Lovato has gotten her sobriety under control, and 2020 is proving to be Lovato’s year to realize her greatest potential.

Give everything she has

Shortly before her Super Bowl appearance, the singer shone at the Grammys, and her fans are thrilled to see so much success. Her raw talent and determination to change her life are obvious. Super Bowl fans were thrilled when Lovato defeated the national anthem while playing, and she was outstanding when she performed on this incredible platform.

A young Lovato knew she would come to the game

In an ironic twist of fate, Lovato always seems to have known that this would be her fate. While many celebrities made Super Bowl predictions about who would be the winner, one of Lovato’s predictions seems to be true. Yours was completely different. Ten years ago, when she was 17, Lovato predicted that she would sing the anthem in a Super Bowl game.

According to People, Lovato tweeted on February 7, 2010: “One day I will sing the national anthem in a Super Bowl. Onnnee dayyy … “It is amazing that Lovato had such high hopes as a teenager and her story shows that anything is possible.

Famous soccer fans sway

Other celebrities have also made predictions, but these are about the game itself. Before the Super Bowl, many people like to guess who will win. Celebrities do the same. Of course, we all now know who won, but it’s fun to see the team they chose. Here are some of their predictions:

At TopBet, the San Francisco 49ers were selected by stars such as SNL fan Michael Che and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, while Paul Rudd and Eric Stonestreet supported the Kansas City Chiefs.

