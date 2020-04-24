Many companies now want your video chat-even Facebook

Oakland, Calif. [AP] —In the coronavirus pandemic, this is the era of Zoom’s birthday, virtual happy hour, FaceTime storytime, and Google Yoga class. Our friends, colleagues, teachers, and, by luck, doctors, now exist primarily as rectangular faces on our phone and computer screens.

As people’s social lives move online indefinitely, large and small tech tech companies are taking a jump on Zoom’s heap, taking into account security concerns and other issues with video calling services. I want to remove it from the perch. The throne already had some small candidates, but now there is one big: Facebook.

Boasting 300 million users, Zoom can be in the right place at the right time, just as millions of employees around the world were suddenly ordered to work from home. It was. But it’s clear that this service has always focused on business users. Inviting people to a video chat is a hassle. For example, Zoom generates invitations that are over 20 lines long and offers a tremendous number of connection methods [H.323 / SIP protocol, anyone]. Its text chat system is rudimentary and provides exactly two emojis to react to others in the video-wave and thumbs up.

Smaller services like Houseparty launched in 2016 believe this will give them an opening. Owned by Fortnite maker Epic Games, this app lets you video chat with up to eight people in a virtual room, send a video message called “Facemail”, and play games. Houseparty announced in late April that there were 50 million new registrations last month. This is about 70 times higher than usual in some areas.

Facebook’s WhatsApp, Apple’s FaceTime, and similar Google apps also offer group video chat, but FaceTime is limited to iPhones and other Apple devices. And so are the different business-focused companies: Cisco and WebEx, Microsoft and Skype and Teams, and small business 8×8 and its open source service Jitsi.

Facebook is currently aiming to create a bigger splash in the field, but it needs to address privacy concerns and ultimately the question of whether to show ads alongside video chat.

The Facebook service announced on Friday, called the Messenger Room, uses a virtual room similar to the one that exists for text chat in Messenger. This will allow you to open the door and have your friends swing without notice or schedule an 8 PM dinner party. On Friday. Some people may not even have a Facebook account, the company says it doesn’t need to create an account

This tool can be found on Facebook’s main app and messenger. Eventually, it will spread to WhatsApp, Instagram Direct, and even company portal video calling devices.

“It’s really great at this time when we’re all at home, as many people probably don’t make direct phone calls,” he told the Associated Press from his home in Palo Alto via a messenger video call. CEO Mark Zuckerberg, California. “Today, there is really no other software that creates such spontaneous serendipity.”

Zuckerberg said Facebook was working on the service before the pandemic forced people around the world to be locked up at home. And even if we’re currently at the “unnatural peak,” I think the trend in video communication will continue after the end. The company is also increasing the number of people who can participate in WhatsApp video calls from four to eight and adding a “virtual” option to its dating service.

“Yes, everyone’s at home has changed the way we think about this,” says Zuckerberg.

Facebook enjoys a resurgence of use in the pandemic, but it’s still unclear when it will continue when people return to normal. “Zoom has had a number of security issues, but Facebook has become less reliable,” said Carole Elaine Furr, a Richmond, Vermont accountant who uses Zoom a lot.

The rising weather in Zoom has been accompanied by some growing pains. Hackers have invaded conference rooms and threatened, racist, inserted anti-gay and anti-Semitic messages, and displayed pornographic images, but the company has taken steps to prevent them. We also faced privacy issues such as the “attention tracking” feature that Zoom finally removed earlier this month. Zoom was also sued in California for sharing user data with Facebook.

The COVID-19 Pandemic “rewrote the rules of interpersonal communication,” said Ian Greenblatt, Managing Director and Head of J.D. Power Technology, Media, and Telecom Intelligence Business. For some companies, this could mean a rare opportunity to build awareness and consumer loyalty, he said. For other users, the sudden influx of users and new ways of using the tools represent new challenges.

Facebook says it doesn’t record video calls, or what people show or tell. So even if the fictitious date becomes X-rate, the company is unlikely to intervene unless someone complains. Facebook doesn’t currently have plans to show ads in video calls or use that information to target users with ads. Of course, that can change.

AP Technology Writer May Anderson contributed to this article.

