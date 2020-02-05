Many household drinking water filters do not completely remove PFAS

February 5 (UPI) – Most municipal water systems do not filter out PFAS, a unique class of toxic chemicals, so citizens can remove the pollutants themselves. Unfortunately, new research suggests that most household water filters do not remove PFAS completely from the water.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, are a class of synthetic compounds that are used in a variety of industrial processes and are found in dozens of household items. They have been linked to a variety of health problems, including cancer and high cholesterol. A report released last month found that the toxins accumulate in municipal drinking water throughout the United States.

For the latest study, published in the journal Environmental Science and Technology Letters on Wednesday, the scientists wanted to find out how well household water filters protect drinkers from these harmful toxins.

“We tested 76 point-of-use filters and 13 point-of-entry or whole house systems and found that their effectiveness varied widely,” said lead researcher Heather Stapleton, professor of environmental health at Duke University, in a press release.

“With all of the reverse osmosis and the two-stage filters under the sink, the PFAS chemicals we tested were almost completely removed,” said Stapleton. “In contrast, the effectiveness of activated carbon filters used in many jug, countertop, refrigerator and faucet models was inconsistent and unpredictable. The whole house systems were also very different and in some cases actually increased the PFAS content in the water.”

Scientists tested water samples before and after filtration in homes in central and southeastern North Carolina. The tests were examined for the presence of 16 different PFAS. 600 PFAS connections are currently used in various industries. However, the chemicals most frequently found in the environment with the highest toxicity that can be proven come mainly from fire-fighting foams and stain and water repellants.

Because the chemical bonds in these unique, man-made chemicals are so strong, they are not broken down. They do not degrade natural processes, which is why they are sometimes called “forever chemical substances”. They remain in the environment and also in human blood.

“Some stick to proteins in our blood,” Rick Rediske, professor at the Annis Water Resources Institute in Michigan, told UPI last month. “DDT and pesticides penetrate our fat. Lead penetrates our bones. Mercury penetrates our muscles. Because PFAS is carried around in our blood and not thrown away, it naturally concentrates over time. And they stick to it Proteins that carry antibodies, cholesterol and hormones, is why these compounds have so many different health effects. “

The study conducted by Duke researchers showed that the best way to remove PFAS from drinking water at home is to use reverse osmosis or two-stage filters. The two techniques removed 94 percent of the PFAS, while activated carbon filters removed an average of 74 percent of the PFAS.

“The reverse osmosis filter under the sink is the most efficient system,” said Knappe. “Unfortunately, they also cost a lot more than other point-of-use filters. This raises concerns about environmental justice, as the PFAS burden affects more households that have financial problems than those who don’t.”