Many in the US are idle and the Southerners are worse off

Uncle Sam has a message for lazy Americans: get going now.

More than 15 percent of American adults are physically inactive, reports a new study by the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

And staring at the couch or on the screen all the time increases the risk of health problems and premature death.

“Too many adults are idle and may not know how much this affects their health,” said Dr. Ruth Petersen, director of the CDC’s Department of Nutrition, Physical Activity, and Obesity.

The CDC defined inactivity as a pastime activity – such as running, going to sports, or gardening.

“Being physically active helps you sleep better, feel better, and reduce your risk of obesity, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and some cancers,” Petersen said in a CDC press release.

Her comments came when the agency released new estimates of physical inactivity in states and U.S. territories.

Estimates ranged from 47.7 percent in Puerto Rico to 17.3 percent in Colorado.

Rates in seven states and two territories (Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Puerto Rico and Guam) were 30 percent or more.

Southern states had the highest inactivity rate (28 percent), followed by the northeast (25.6 percent), the Midwest (25 percent), and the west (20.5 percent).

The cards also showed racial and ethnic differences in activity levels.

Hispanics had the highest inactivity rate (31.7 percent), followed by blacks (30.3 percent) and whites (23.4 percent).

For whites in five states and Puerto Rico, the rates were 30 percent or more. among Hispanics in 22 states and in Puerto Rico and among blacks in 23 states and in the District of Colombia.

Inactivity contributes to 1 in 10 premature deaths in the United States and is associated with annual healthcare costs of $ 117 billion, according to the CDC.

The new maps are based on data for 2015-2018, which comes from an ongoing telephone survey by the CDC and the state health authorities.

More information

The United States Institute for Heart, Lungs, and Blood provides a guide to physical activity.

Copyright 2020 HealthDay. All rights reserved.