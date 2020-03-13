“Many other health problems,” in addition to coronavirus

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), said on Friday that there are “many other health problems” in people around the world in addition to the new coronavirus that causes COVID- 19.

The chief of the U.S. World Public Health Agency during a press conference in Geneva said:

I want to start today by acknowledging that, although COVID-19 has caught the world’s attention, there are still many other health issues that people continue to face each day and WHO continues to work.

Babies are still born. Essential surgery continues. People still need emergency care after traffic drops. People still need treatment for cancer, diabetes, HIV, malaria and many other diseases.

The WHO said on Wednesday that the global coronavirus crisis is now a pandemic.

In declaring COVID-19 infection a pandemic, Tedros said the WHO was “deeply concerned about the alarming levels of spread and severity” of the outbreak and expressed concern about “alarming levels of ination”.

“Therefore, we have made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterized as a pandemic,” he said.

“All countries can still change the course of this pandemic,” added Tedros, “if countries detect, test, treat, isolate, plot and mobilize their people in response.”

Tedros also said on Friday that Europe is now “the epicenter” of the pandemic.

“Currently more cases (in Europe) are being reported every day as China was notified of the epidemic,” he said.

Tedros urged nations to take a comprehensive approach to fighting the virus. He said:

Do not do tests alone, do not contact the trace alone, or quarantine alone, or social distance alone, do it all. Any country that examines the experience of other countries with great epidemics and thinks it will not make a mistake for us, can happen to any country.

Social distance is only “delaying the virus so that its healthcare system can deal with it,” said Dr. Mike Ryan, the executive director of the WHO’s emergency program, CNBC reported.

“The virus will always allow you if you don’t move quickly,” Ryan said, speaking of the lessons health officials have learned from the Ebola outbreak.