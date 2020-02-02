Many remember the legacy of the late Mayor of Harrisburg, Stephen Reed, at the memorial service

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA. – The service for the last Mayor of Harrisburg, Stephen Reed, started on Sunday. Those who knew him best gathered to show their last respect during a visit and a Sunday afternoon commemoration at the Geigle Funeral Home.

“He was there to serve this city,” said Graham Hetrick, Coroner of Dauphin County. “It was never self-glorification. He was there to serve and that was so nice. “

Former Mayor Reed, who served for 28 years and is nicknamed “Mayor for Life”, was given the honor of transforming the city of Harrisburg into what we know today. Hetrick remembers an early conversation with Reed about a crazy idea at the time.

“He said,” Graham, I’m going to build a Hilton right here. “And I thought,” Oh my god, he’s pissed off, “Hetrick recalled,” I couldn’t believe you were thinking outside the box. “

But these unconventional ideas led to the development of things like City Island, Restaurant Row, Harrisburg University and the National Civil War Museum, according to his supporters.

“Harrisburg and our region were really on the wrong track when he became mayor,” said Jeff Haste, Dauphin County Commissioner. “But he banged his head and did what he could to turn it over.”

Through his success, however, Reed also saw setbacks and scandals. He pleaded guilty to having committed 20 thefts of stolen property in 2017 after being accused of using taxpayers’ money to buy hundreds of artifacts for a planned Wild West museum that had never happened. However, those who knew him best said that this shouldn’t take away everything Reed did for the city of Harrisburg.

“With the tragedy of losing Steve,” said Haste. “Hopefully it is a gathering point for all of us to decide that we work together, that people make mistakes and learn from them and improve ourselves.”

Haste hopes Reed’s death will push city and district leaders to continue building on Reed’s foundations.

