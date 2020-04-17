Many small US businesses face a real threat when it comes to Coronavirus drugs

PRINCIPLES OF FOOD

Only 75% of small businesses have enough money to cover the money for two months or less.

Small businesses make up about 48% of the workforce in the US and 43.5% of GDP

Many small business owners in the US fear that if they do not open early, they will not survive the summer, especially the year, due to coronavirus infection and closure.

A small company-led study conducted at Harvard University, the University of Illinois and the University of Chicago found that only 75% of income earners spend two months or two. the least. About 41.4% said they were slightly overweight, with the employer reduced by an average of 40%.

“Small businesses are a natural flower,” said Alex Bartik, senior professor at the University of Illinois, and one of the co-authors. “Small companies (small businesses) have the kind of money that allows them to open their doors in a way that can be sustainable, given the current problems.”

Some businesses are more likely to be depressed than others.

For example, businesses that engage in crime and entertainment and claim 66% of their lives by the end of 2020 if they have electricity in a single month, while businesses such as beautiful salons that breasts say 57% live time. (Various responses by data from sources such as Washington, New York, and California have been seen in the crash.

If the problem persists for four months, self-employed executives predict that they will have a 48% chance of survival by the end of the year. If it lasts six months, they will find only 27% of time to work.

Restaurants – one of the very nature of its businesses that relies on frequent interruptions with the public – will remain closed. The owners here say they have a 30% chance of surviving a four-month illness; and only 15% of the time if it lasts six months.

Bartik noted that small businesses have job opportunities that can help them survive. But most businesses “have no fixed income to go to zero forever,” he said. As a result, it may result in bankruptcy.

While 72% of small businesses were asked to apply for a federal stimulus loan through the Paycheck Protection Program – which totals $ 349 billion, was frozen by Friday.

“It’s important, not just for business owners,” Bartik added. “If they are not able to survive the crisis, it’s a huge loss for many Americans to return to work.”

On Tuesday, a report by a group called Main Street America found that more than 7.5 million small businesses around the country would remain in good condition if the coronavirus vaccine continued until Five months. One million small businesses could close within the next two months.

The study also revealed that there are about 357 million Americans working for low-income workers. (Some 22 million people have already filed for insurance coverage for the past few weeks, though not all of them are small businesses.

“We regret that many of the small businesses of our nation are most vulnerable to the reduction of the incidence of tuberculosis, and these institutions are the least responsible for the low income. good relationships with current and / or tech-savvy donors, “said Patrice Frey, president and CEO of Main Street America.

Frey re-enlisted employees with 20 or fewer employees.

“Although these small businesses are important to the US economy, they are often vulnerable, with no money or the resources to shake up the financial crisis,” Harvard wrote Business Review. “In the wake of the coronavirus-driven scandals, the area around the country has temporarily closed. There are so many costs that the revenue will not be lost and in the face of a situation that can never be opened again. “

A study by the National Federation of Independent Business, or NFIB, found that 76% of small businesses have reduced cancer risk.

“The biggest breakthrough right now is on small business,” NFIB said.

“What we hear from the small business owners is that they have a strong commitment to come and, where possible, deliver the right goods and services to their customers. , “added Bill Herrle, executive director of NFIB in Florida.

