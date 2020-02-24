Many weapons, ammunition observed in Aurora house: police

Numerous weapons and ammunition had been seized through a lookup final 7 days at a dwelling in west suburban Aurora.

A police device working with gang, drug and vice investigations done the research Feb. 20 at a dwelling in the 700 block of 4 Seasons Boulevard, Aurora police reported in a statement. They uncovered 3 guns, quite a few rounds of ammunition and an airsoft pistol.

Aurora police and the U.S. Bureau of Liquor, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating.

