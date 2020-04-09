Many ‘were on their last leg’

Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly a decisively macabre takeover of global coronavirus death taxes has been offered, telling his former colleague primetime Sean Handy that many of the deaths here in the United States and elsewhere were already close to death.

On Per Sean Hannity’s show, the couple thought about how life could return to normal when O’Reilly commented on the good news from the global pandemic.

“I want to get back to normal life, can you fix it in a simple way?” Hannity wondered.

“Oh man I wish I could, you know?” O’Reilly replied.

“AA me too.”

“But we are taking a few steps,” O’Reilly said before likening the end of the Democratic primary to the benefit of the world. “Bernie Sanders, you know, – he’s gone, that’s very good for everyone. The screenings (of American death) that you just mentioned are below 60,000, I don’t think it’s going to be that high. 13,000 dead now in the US. A lot of people are dying.” both here and around the world, they were at their last feet anyway. “

“And I don’t want to sound weird about it,” O’Reilly added quickly.

“You’ll get it – hold on, you’ll get hammered for it,” Hannity predicted.

Well, I don’t care. I mean, an ordinary person is telling the truth, “O’Reilly shot back, which doesn’t sound like much like someone trying not to ‘sound ridiculous.’

“You mean people who have underlying conditions and who have compromises on the immune system, any virus would have …” Hannity began to add, trying to help O’Reilly out.

“Yes,” O’Reilly agreed. “Not only that, they were destroyed,” he said, noting that the death toll in Italy and Spain was 10 times higher than in the United States.

“One can break this Bernie Sanders, number one, have socialized medicine that is not as good as our private system,” O’Reilly said, although life expectancy in Italy and Spain is more than three years longer. The United States and a recent WHO study on the performance of the health care system found Italy and Spain in first place in the world, while the United States came in 37th place. “But number two, a lot more people in Europe are smoking here.”

“And that destroys the lungs,” Hannity said. “And they have a larger population.”

“Absolutely.”

“And they are the ones who succumb to the big numbers,” Hannity added.

“You see,” O’Reilly said.

Listen more via The Sean Hannity Show (h / t Media Matters)

Do you have any advice we need to know? (email protected)

(newsToTranslate) news