Maple Ridge teacher suspended just after restraining Grade 1 student

A Maple Ridge trainer will have her educating certificate suspended for three times soon after she was identified to have restrained a Grade 1 college student and grabbed their face.

Julia McKay / Julia McKay/The Whig-Normal

A Maple Ridge teacher will have her teaching certificate suspended for three days after she was located to have restrained a Grade 1 pupil and grabbed their facial area.

According to a consent resolution arrangement posted by the B.C. Lecturers Regulation Department, the incident took location in February 2018 in a split Kindergarten and Grade 1 class staying caught by Shelagh Marilyn Lafleur.

The university student included was a Grade 1 scholar who was transferred into Lafleur’s class in January 2018. The school’s principal had instructed Lafleur that if the scholar ended up to act out or start out hitting, she was to move away and give the university student area.

On Feb. 16, 2018, the student started acting out and throwing objects out of a classroom window when other students watched a video clip for the duration of an indoor recess.

“Lafleur approached Scholar A and claimed: ‘How would you like it if I threw your things out the window?’ right after which University student A hit her,” browse the agreement.

Lafleur then grabbed the college student by the arm and took them to one more component of the classroom the place she forcefully restrained the scholar in a chair.

As the scholar continued to wrestle and scream, Lafleur grabbed the student’s deal with, moved it aspect to aspect and at one particular level briefly coated their mouth though yelling, “How do you like it when another person yells in your ear!”

According to the agreed assertion of details, the incident lasted a lot more than five minutes, following which a assist trainer went to get the principal. Lafleur was also afterwards listened to stating the pupil had “messed with the mistaken individual.”

Lafleur later retired from the district in February 2019. Her trainer certification will be suspended for a period of 3 days in April 2020 and the incident was recorded with the Ministry of Education’s online registry.

sip@postmedia.com

twitter.com/stephanie_ip