“mapo-hipster”-pd-shares-his-experience-doing-the-job-with-winner’s-music-mino-and-block-b’s-p.o

Producing director (PD) Park Hyun Yong disclosed the at the rear of-the-scenes story and key factors of the new wide range present “Mapo Hipster.”

The new series centers around a fight of fashion between WINNER’s Tune Mino and Block B’s P.O. Though they live in the identical spot, are the exact age, and have the similar occupation, they have totally different fashion variations that will be the focal position of the exhibit.

The to start with broadcast opened up with a prologue titled “Mapo Hipster Commences.” Music Mino and P.O held a pre-assembly with the generation staff ahead of their initial entire-fledged filming.

On February 29, Park Hyun Yong explained, “Though I was nervous as it was my 1st problem to a new style of style, I sense reassured thanks to their sensible chemistry. They are in the primary of staying intrigued in vogue, so I’d take pleasure in it if you check out over them through the demonstrate. Regardless of whether you are interested in manner or not, I hope every person will appreciate it.”

He also shared stories linked to his 1st shooting. The PD shared, “On the eve of the pre-meeting, the two of them thought about what things to shoot with. They are genuinely style-aware, so they came up with a assortment of thoughts for the generation workforce, which helped us a ton in scheduling. After the conference, they explained he didn’t have any other schedules to show up at and headed to P.O’s household to take in. When I saw that, I recognized they’re seriously shut good friends.”

Park Hyun Yong hinted at what next week’s episode will be about. He reported, “Next week’s highlight will be the wardrobe of Music Mino and P.O. The charms of the two unique people today will be discovered, like goods in the closet and routines of cleansing. 1 entertaining position will be a level of competition mission applying closet goods.”

“Mapo Hipster” airs Friday at 11 p.m. KST for 5 minutes. The whole version will be launched on PD Na Younger Suk’s YouTube channel “Channel 15.”

