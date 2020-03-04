mapping-the-toll-of-tuesday’s-storms-and-tornadoes-in-nashville

Practically two dozen people today, which include many young children, died early Tuesday as numerous tornadoes spawned by violent storms ripped via Nashville and central Tennessee.

Preliminary experiences indicate the Nashville tornado had winds of about 160 mph, building it an EF-3, fourth highest on the 6-stage Fujita Scale.

The storms moved west to east and other tornadoes ended up reported in the Poplar Bluff region, metropolitan Nashville, and Putnam County.

One of the most significant tornadoes tore right by means of Nashville. It blew out home windows and knocked down ability lines from the Germantown neighborhood north of downtown to the 5 Details space of East Nashville and much more than 20 miles east to Mount Juliet.

Nashville Electrical Support officers estimated 50,000 folks ended up devoid of power.

The tornado’s route was similar to two historic tornadoes that strike Nashville in March 1933 and April 1998.

At the very least 48 constructions collapsed around Nashville, according to the Nashville Fireplace Section. A lot more than two dozen properties and organization ended up wrecked or destroyed. In East Nashville, Major Street was closed pursuing the storm and included in 50 %-fallen trees and other particles.

