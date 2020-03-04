mapping-the-toll-of-tuesday’s-storms-and-tornadoes-on-nashville

Nearly two dozen people, together with many small children, died early Tuesday as a number of tornadoes spawned by violent storms ripped by Nashville and central Tennessee.

Preliminary reviews indicate the Nashville twister experienced winds of about 160 mph, producing it an EF-three, fourth highest on the 6-amount Fujita Scale.

The storms moved west to east and other tornadoes ended up reported in the Poplar Bluff place, metropolitan Nashville, and Putnam County.

A single of the largest tornadoes tore directly through Nashville. It blew out windows and knocked down electricity strains from the Germantown community north of downtown to the 5 Factors area of East Nashville and a lot more than 20 miles east to Mount Juliet.

Nashville Electrical Support officials estimated 50,000 people had been without the need of electric power.

The tornado’s path was similar to two historic tornadoes that hit Nashville in March 1933 and April 1998.

At the very least 48 buildings collapsed all-around Nashville, according to the Nashville Fire Department. More than two dozen buildings and enterprise were ruined or broken. In East Nashville, Principal Street was closed following the storm and lined in 50 percent-fallen trees and other debris.

SOURCE © Mapcreator.io | © OSM.org NOAA The Weather conditions Channel Nationwide Weather conditions Service Nashville Google Earth