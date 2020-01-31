Mar-a-Lago shooting: gunshots fired at intruder vehicle at President Donald Trump complex in Florida, officials say

PALM BEACH, Florida – Authorities said police shot a vehicle that breached security on Friday at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago complex in Palm Beach, Florida.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said two people were arrested. There was no word on the injuries. The president was not there at the time, but he should be there later Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office, a black SUV chased by the Florida Highway Patrol breached security around 11:40 a.m. at the main entrance to the complex. The officers fired and the SUV ran away. He was chased by the Highway Patrol and a helicopter from the sheriff’s office.

Investigators Preliminary Investigate Vehicle Approached Checkpoint At High Speed, Doesn’t Appear To Have Braked In Any Way, Law Enforcement Official Anonymized to discuss the investigation. The checkpoint, a series of concrete barriers and armed officers, is a few blocks from the complex.

The sheriff’s office said the SUV was later found and the two people were arrested. The secret service said it would hold a press conference later Friday.

Mar-a-Lago has been the scene of several intrusions since Trump became president.

Copyright © 2020 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

.