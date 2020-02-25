[Maradona: Messi is the ideal, but I hope he doesn’t have a wonderful video game against Napoli]

Image credit score must study DANIEL GARCIA/AFP by means of Getty Illustrations or photos

Barcelona are all set to start their UEFA Champions League knockouts

Diego Maradona has as soon as all over again affirmed that, in his belief, Lionel Messi is the finest in the world. But probably for one particular of the first periods, the previous Argentina star is hoping his compatriot has an off day.

“I hope he does not enjoy a great match from Napoli,” Maradona instructed Italian radio as Barcelona prepare to just take on Maradona’s other outdated staff in the UEFA Champions League.

Maradona performed for Barcelona but is remembered at club stage for representing Napoli.

“I have presented almost everything to Napoli, and Napoli has provided anything to me, demonstrating its passion,” he said.

He termed Messi an “enormous talent” and “a pretty excellent boy” who “must go on his profession and his daily life being aware of that he is the most effective soccer player now.”

Formerly, his son, Diego Jr., experienced informed Spanish radio that he seen Messi as the ideal in the earth as very well, adding that his dad constantly spoke very well of him.

Diego Sr. was Messi’s coach throughout the 2010 FIFA Entire world Cup and is usually complimentary, while he has taken some shots at the Barcelona star above the a long time. Irrespective, it’s not surprising that Maradona has sided with Napoli in excess of Barcelona, a club he carried out with for only a brief stint.

“I hope that Napoli will surprise [everyone] and give joy to their folks,” Maradona mentioned.