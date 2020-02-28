marblehead-home-a-slice-of-heaven

The Marblehead Neck Wildlife Sanctuary, a 20-acre refuge for migratory songbirds, herons and painted turtles, is manufactured up of woodlands and thickets, right in the center of a smallish peninsula that juts out into Massachusetts Bay. It’s a tranquil haven beloved by fowl watchers and the close by people who simply call it property.

A personalized Dutch Colonial is picturesque in nearly any location, but in this corner of Marblehead — minutes from the sanctuary — with sweeping ocean and Boston skyline views, it requires on a cinematic excellent as the archetypal spouse and children house. As it happens, one Sargent Road in Marblehead is on the marketplace, completely ready to fulfill those people waterfront residing goals for its subsequent entrepreneurs.

Developed in 2006, the luxurious residence enjoys ocean views from each individual area on the initially and next flooring, with sumptuous interior design and style aspects and a masterfully crafted stairwell that curls via, lit by a extraordinary chandelier.

Although intended cohesively so the rooms movement jointly easily, each individual space in the home has its own tiny moments of delight — past the sparkling blue of the ocean, that is — bringing in useful and decorative particulars like the coffered ceilings and created-ins in the examine or the bar seating going through an outsized photo window in the professional-quality kitchen area. Created by an individual who either enjoys to cook dinner and entertain or an individual with a deep affinity for those people who do, the kitchen is expansive and laid out optimally about a substantial island with storage galore.

Produced for year-spherical dwelling but offering off solid summertime getaway vibes, the dwelling boasts lawn and patio house overlooking the drinking water, as perfectly as a recreation area fitted with a cherry bar for entertaining in design and style. With four bedrooms, four.five baths and checking in at more than 5,600 sq. feet, the residence has room to spare, but the master bedroom is in a course of its individual, with a non-public deck (with ocean views, by natural means), and a spa-like grasp bath with a deep jetted tub.

The current owners explain the home’s vantage stage as fantastic both of those working day and night time, with glittering shoreline and city lights, but also the starlit sky, and sunrises that solid swaths of color across the sky.

To discover a lot more about the sale of the assets, on the current market for $three,995,000, contact Dick McKinley, Matt Dolan, and Cynda Rohmer of Group Harborside at Sagan Harborside Sotheby’s Intercontinental Realty.