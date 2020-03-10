Marc Maron remains dark in the End Times

Photo: Adam Rose / NetflixTV Reviews All our TV reviews are in one place.

“It’s funny, but I’m sorry to go in.”

The fat, neat and tidy 56, the new Netflix special End Times, appears on the Marc Maron stage, dressed in a sleazy shirt that is nothing like the publisher of an old Western newspaper. Such a letterman in a complex ignorance and chaos, and Maron’s staff, who oppose idealism, are trying to get away and ignore knowing that he can’t do anything against the cacophony sex around them. wait for the worst.

B +

“The Last Times Entertainment”

He wrote and sang

Marc Maron

Availability

March 10 on Netflix

It can be a tedious combination for some people. The reason why his epic long-time podcast fans usually stop doing Maro as a monologue is because of his in-depth interviews with WTF YouTube comments. The humorous and philosophical play accompanying Maron’s signature voice, with his insidious mind and the air of unrelenting embarrassment, reminds me of George Carlin’s later career, but without Carly’s complementary flaw in Katlin’s performance. Some of the Maron’s most entertaining materials here include recalling the days before the end of the day, where the light of the day’s light was blinking, “reflecting” on the sad story of self-recognition. “The latest Times entertainment is reflected by Maron’s heavy breathing and with the words” I don’t know anything else “. Fortunately, Maron won a crappy sympathy for the rough pain, which stubbornly refused to allow the 71-minute set to fall on the tedium of a busied boy on the bus.

Beginning with the annoying irritability of being a small but “medium-sized celebrity”, Maron remains firmly against any claim that the highest-profile career has earned him anything but honest, gross moral authority. He slides Joe Rogan on the companion podcast power station, but it’s more in the nature of throwing on the internet turmoil that he constantly struggles to become a bit of a fool. It is perhaps surprising that Maron encouraged the complex war of feminism and misogyny by simply recommending “Be Beautiful,” but for all its non-European traps, comedian Marc Maron has always portrayed his profession as something special. people just gladly leave if they stop giving a reason to show that they are stupid.

Photo: Adam Rose / Netflix

Of course, the world will never get rid of stupidity, and the painful Maron speaks with the usual angry, blatant irony. (There’s a reason why his podcast’s initials say, “what?”) Anti-wreckers, evangelicals, and Fox News junkies don’t have much luck at Maron’s world meeting, and he screams Donald Trump ” nothing can do anything. the worst in the world, “Maro says, but on the contrary, world-class fatigue is coming to some kind of common denominator (with misogynists, his mother,” grown male nerd children “). The understanding is basically that Maron accepts his comments on what he can see, but can’t do, from a special, striking outlook to the long-running Marathon of “Jewish Writer’s Rooms,” which creates the myths of both Jesus and superhero comics. – misils in entertainment entertainment The trail finds funny resonance.

Attractive and unobstructed by longtime Maron employee Lynn Shelton, End Times Fun is basically static, the performer and director knows that Maro’s mind is watching the cheats and that his body is centered on a stool. While the Marc Maron set is an exercise for those watching the Maron’s remarks to you, there are no crowds to speak as assassins or targets that still retain some intense sympathy. Looking at some clear political material, Maron notes, in his traditional demographics, most of Trump supporters are unlikely to say, “If that’s the case, it’s not your night.” The former Air America host only occasionally attacks specific political issues, hiding the Obama era liberals to “work for me” while the conservatives have been trying to “get away from the state and local government.” Instead, Maro’s concern is due to root causes and human failures. Speaking of his attempts to become a feminist ally, Maron concludes his position as “I woke up from 85 percent of sleep and retained the other 15 percent,” as good as Maro can do in his droll, self-destructive world. to buy.

Photo: Adam Rose / Netflix

Maron is taking a step outside of the show to show Carlin-esque inevitably the last 15 minutes of End Times Fun. Going back to the earlier themes (superheroes, Jesus, the fears of the evangelical era, Jewish creativity, the current conservatism, sex hangers) tells the Maron crowd: “If I’m scared, I’ll go mystic” and spread the end. Comic Vice President Mike Pence physically prepares for a Rapture on Judgment Day, as the troubled “homophobes are actually bound gay” trope (who claims Maron is probably right in this case) . The graphic explosion of oppressed sexuality, Jesus, the devil, and the vengeful, is a harsh stuntman who pisses off Patton Oswalt more than Marc Maron. Though not entirely at the wheel of Maro, ending the End Times fun with some thrilling fun gives the energy of an unexpected, delayed release of a special tension unmatched.

. (tagsTranslate) Recap