Marc Pritchard evaluates the next 10 years of the P&G brand

To find the world’s best marketer, the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) has partnered with The Drum again for the Global Marketer of the Year. Here we interview the nominee Marc Pritchard, Chief Brand Officer at P&G.

In 2010, Procter & Gamble started the so-called “2020 branding” – its marketing vision to achieve mass personalization by the end of the decade. But it was a little earlier than planned.

“In retrospect, it was clear that this was too early because the technology was really not available at the time,” says Marc Pritchard, Chief Brand Officer of P & G. “But at least the vision was there and gave us a North Star who we are now, reinventing brand building from mass marketing in the past to one-to-one brand building on a mass scale. Data and digital technology. “

Pritchard’s mission is to reinvent advertising at P&G, the world’s largest advertiser. He brought along infomercials, worked with streaming services like Hulu in films and TV shows, and signed a podcast with Spotify to raise awareness of subconscious racist prejudices.

“We can see a world without ads as we know it today, to the point where people are actually looking forward to seeing ads.”

Pritchard itself is a cable cutter. “Who is not?” He asks. “Every time I’m in a town hall or in some kind of conversation, I ask everyone who saw one of the streaming services last night.” (and) the whole room goes up, ”says Pritchard. “And then I ask: Who saw network TV?” And you get a handful. So we have to look at this new world. “

P&G even liked CES because the next 10 years will be about developing products that lead to “superior customer experiences on an individual basis”.

“We like to think of the Consumer Experience Show and not the Consumer Electronics Show because we believe it is our job to embed the latest technology in these everyday household and personal care products to provide a better experience.” says Pritchard.

P&G’s brand building, innovation and social justice efforts have been very well received by Pritchard. The drum has named him person of the decade. He was recently honored as the advertising club of the New York industry legend.

Now Pritchard, along with five other marketers from brands like Burger King and L’Oreal, has been nominated for the World Association of Advertisers as Global Marketer of the Year 2019.

He accepts all of his awards. “I take it with a grain of salt. You know, we’re all just another fool on the bus, ”he jokes.

But Pritchard is the top bozo he takes to heart. P & G’s top executives believe that they hold “weight-bearing positions” in the service of others.

“The way I look at things is that I focus every day on being as useful as possible to whoever I’m dealing with,” says Pritchard. “Our job is to serve others.”

For P&G there is a whole world to be served by others. From diapers to laundry detergent to everything in between, Pritchard believes that P & G’s enormous footprint can be used forever.

“One day, business will be the greatest force for the future. This is especially true for a company like P&G that touches more than five billion people on earth every day, ”he says.

The massive CPG company is present everywhere, from shops to online businesses. However, it is difficult to do something good if P & G’s brand values ​​do not match the business practices or content of the Google and Facebook duopoly.

Pritchard had a loud voice calling for a more responsible media supply chain. He doesn’t want P&G ads to appear alongside offensive content, on websites that don’t have editorial comments that add to the divide, or on websites that are not transparent to fraud and data usage.

“The majority of our digital media is programmatic spending because we believe we are able to ensure that our ads appear in places that meet (our) criteria,” he says.

Pritchard is committed to sustainability in building its brand in 2030. The brand will not be entirely free of plastic, but the goal is to get rid of plastic waste, says Pritchard.

He is also excited about virtual reality and augmented reality, especially as digital connectivity improves with the introduction of 5G.

P&G is in early test mode with VR and AR, but Pritchard says we need to be “forward-looking” as the unbridled expansion of technology “clearly has a downside”.

“If there’s anything we’ve learned in the past 10 years, it’s that technology is fantastic and opens up all of these new opportunities, but technology can have some unintended consequences that we really need to think through and control,” he says ,

You can vote for Marc Pritchard or the other finalists for the WFA marketer of the year here.