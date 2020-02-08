Marcelo Bielsa pushed to play Leeds United’s new signings against Jean-Kevin Augustin and Ian Poveda, while Danny Mills questioned the manager’s tactics

Danny Mills criticized Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa for his persistent team selection and urged the boss to play the January signings of Jean-Kevin Augustin and Ian Poveda.

Bielsa was criticized earlier this season for his treatment of 20-year-old Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah, who had only played two championship games in his loan period on Elland Road before being called off by his parents’ club last month.

Getty

Hopes of advancing to the Leeds United championship have evaporated in the past few weeks

As a replacement for Nketia, Leeds signed a high-level striker Jean-Kevin Augustin, who was loaned out by RB Leipzig until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has been described as “way too good for the championship”, yet he hasn’t made his senior debut for the youth hopes that have lost three of their last four league games.

Leeds also landed 19-year-old Manchester City striker Ian Poveda in January, who was awarded the No. 7 jersey. However, it is not yet in use for the whites.

Poveda was an unused replacement for the 0-1 home loss to Wigan last weekend, while Augustin didn’t even make it into the squad.

Getty

Jean-Kevin Augustin came to RB Leipzig from Paris Saint-Germain for £ 10.9m in 2017 and signed a loan for Leeds in January

Bielsa struck back his critics in an astonishing 59-minute press conference on Friday ahead of Saturday’s trip to Nottingham Forest – This is LIVE on talkSPORT 2.

After Leeds dominated the Wigan game but failed to score, it was another great success, according to Mills, that Leeds promotion goals MUST give the striker duo more playtime.

“My frustration at Leeds is that they drew two strikers before the last game, one wasn’t on the bench and Poveda was, but Biesla didn’t.

“Leeds had 20 goals against Wigan, they dominated the game, but sometimes they lack a clinical advantage and that’s a big concern.

“Patrick Bamford has scored about 12 goals and works incredibly hard for the team, but he misses so many chances.

Andy Brassell rules over the signing of Jean-Kevin Augustin by Leeds United in January

“The frustrations in Leeds are that you are recruiting two players and Bielsa says they are not quite up to date, they are not quite ready, but you really need to be 100 percent fit to play 15 or 20 minutes ? Playing?

“Really not, you get adrenaline through.

“The Leeds fans are concerned and concerned that at times there is no plan and he will not use the players he brought with him.”

Check out talkSPORT 2 to see Nottingham Forest’s LIVE commentary against Leeds United. Kick-off: 5:30 p.m. GMT