March Boy Team Member Brand name Popularity Rankings Introduced

The Korean Company Investigation Institute has revealed this month’s brand name reputation rankings for specific boy team associates!

The rankings have been determined by means of an investigation of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community consciousness indexes of 598 boy team users, employing massive facts collected from February 19 to March 20.

BTS swept the top six spots on this month’s list, with all 7 members of the team rating in the leading nine. Jimin remained No. 1 for the 15th consecutive month, scoring a model name index of 8,520,761 for March.

Superior-ranking phrases in Jimin’s key phrase investigation involved “Filter,” “ON,” and “Fake Enjoy,” even though his greatest-ranking related conditions incorporated “prove,” “powerful,” and “surpass.” His positivity-negativity evaluation also unveiled a score of 92.08 percent beneficial reactions.

Jungkook arrived in at a shut 2nd with a manufacturer track record index of 8,404,951, though V took 3rd with a total index of 6,726,954 for March. Suga, RM, and Jin swept the up coming a few spots on the checklist at No. 4, No. 5, and No. 6 respectively.

Look at out the leading 30 for this month under!

BTS’s Jimin BTS’s Jungkook BTS’s V BTS’ Suga BTS’s RM BTS’s Jin ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon BTS’s J-Hope CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa FTISLAND’s Minhwan BIGBANG’s G-Dragon BTOB’s Yook Sungjae EXO’s Xiumin EXO’s Suho EXO’s Baekhyun VIXX’s Ravi EXO’s Kai NCT’s Jaehyun EXO’s Chanyeol VIXX’s Hongbin Super Junior’s Shindong VICTON’s Han Seung Woo NCT’s Mark SF9’s Rowoon WINNER’s Song Mino NU’EST’s Minhyun EXO’s Chen BIGBANG’s Taeyang NCT’s Taeyong

Source (1)

