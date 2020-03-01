march-comebacks-and-debuts-to-search-ahead-to

Quite a few artists are gearing up for new releases in March, including comebacks, debuts, and more new audio!

Verify out what K-pop has in keep this thirty day period underneath.

March one

APRIL’s Naeun and Jinsol will launch the project solitary “Matter of Time” on March one.

March 2

BTOB’s Yook Sungjae shares his special solo album “YOOK O’clock” on March 2.

March four

VIINI (Kwon Hyun Bin) releases the solitary album “Moon & Butterfly” on March four. His solitary will feature artists which include AKMU’s Lee Soo Hyun, BLOO, and VIXX’s Ravi.

John Park is established to share a new digital single that day.

March 5

Yezi will fall the electronic single “Home” on March five.

March six

NCT 127 returns on March 6 with their entire album “Neo Zone,” that includes the title observe “Kick It.”

AleXa tends to make her first comeback that day with “Do or Die.”

March nine

ITZY can make a comeback on March 9 with the mini album “IT’z Me” and title observe “WANNABE.”

VICTON releases their mini album “Continuous” that day, featuring the title observe “Howling.” This will be the group’s initial comeback considering the fact that the return of Han Seung Woo.

March 10

Lee Woo (formerly Lee Geon of MADTOWN) shares a new electronic solitary on March 10, with a tunes video that will star actor Lee Yi Kyung.

March 18

The new group Too, which was formed through the survival exhibit “World Klass,” would make their debut on March 18.

March 26

H&D (Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyon) have shared strategies to release their 1st mini album on March 26.

Far more to glance ahead to

Many artists were reported to be gearing up for a March comeback or debut, and even though their agencies stated they’re working on new releases, they did not confirm their routine. They involve SHINee’s Taemin, WINNER, and EXO’s Suho. Continue to be tuned for updates!

Which March release are you the most psyched about?