March Female Group Member Model Status Rankings Introduced

The rankings were being determined as a result of an examination of the shopper participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 476 female group users, utilizing big knowledge gathered from February 20 to March 21.
BLACKPINK’s Jennie topped this month’s list with a model popularity index of 2,429,988, marking a 43.68 percent increase in her score due to the fact February. Significant-ranking phrases in her key phrase evaluation provided “ad,” “pictorial,” and “solo,” while her maximum-rating connected terms incorporated “chic,” “sexy,” and “confident.” Jennie’s positivity-negativity analysis exposed a rating of 70.36 percent positive reactions.
MAMAMOO’s Hwasa took 2nd location in the rankings with a brand name track record index of 1,627,478 for the thirty day period, even though Red Velvet’s Pleasure came in at a near third with a complete index of 1,572,905.
- BLACKPINK’s Jennie
- MAMAMOO’s Hwasa
- Pink Velvet’s Pleasure
- Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
- APRIL’s Naeun
- Crimson Velvet’s Irene
- Apink’s Son Naeun
- ITZY’s Yeji
- Purple Velvet’s Seulgi
- GFRIEND’s Sowon
- ITZY’s Lia
- GFRIEND’s SinB
- ITZY’s Yuna
- LOONA’s Chuu
- TWICE’s Nayeon
- GFRIEND’s Umji
- gugudan’s Kim Sejeong
- Red Velvet’s Yeri
- GFRIEND’s Eunha
- Girls’ Generation’s Choi Sooyoung
- BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
- Purple Velvet’s Wendy
- ITZY’s Ryujin
- TWICE’s Mina
- BLACKPINK’s Lisa
- IZ*ONE’s Jang Received Younger
- EXID’s Hani
- AOA’s Seolhyun
- TWICE’s Sana
- TWICE’s Momo
