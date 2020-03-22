March Female Group Member Model Status Rankings Introduced

The Korean Business Analysis Institute has uncovered this month’s brand popularity rankings for individual female group members!

The rankings were being determined as a result of an examination of the shopper participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 476 female group users, utilizing big knowledge gathered from February 20 to March 21.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie topped this month’s list with a model popularity index of 2,429,988, marking a 43.68 percent increase in her score due to the fact February. Significant-ranking phrases in her key phrase evaluation provided “ad,” “pictorial,” and “solo,” while her maximum-rating connected terms incorporated “chic,” “sexy,” and “confident.” Jennie’s positivity-negativity analysis exposed a rating of 70.36 percent positive reactions.

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa took 2nd location in the rankings with a brand name track record index of 1,627,478 for the thirty day period, even though Red Velvet’s Pleasure came in at a near third with a complete index of 1,572,905.

Look at out this month’s top 30 below!

BLACKPINK’s Jennie MAMAMOO’s Hwasa Pink Velvet’s Pleasure Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon APRIL’s Naeun Crimson Velvet’s Irene Apink’s Son Naeun ITZY’s Yeji Purple Velvet’s Seulgi GFRIEND’s Sowon ITZY’s Lia GFRIEND’s SinB ITZY’s Yuna LOONA’s Chuu TWICE’s Nayeon GFRIEND’s Umji gugudan’s Kim Sejeong Red Velvet’s Yeri GFRIEND’s Eunha Girls’ Generation’s Choi Sooyoung BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Purple Velvet’s Wendy ITZY’s Ryujin TWICE’s Mina BLACKPINK’s Lisa IZ*ONE’s Jang Received Younger EXID’s Hani AOA’s Seolhyun TWICE’s Sana TWICE’s Momo

