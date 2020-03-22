March Female Group Member Model Status Rankings Introduced

March Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Analysis Institute has uncovered this month’s brand popularity rankings for individual female group members!

The rankings were being determined as a result of an examination of the shopper participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 476 female group users, utilizing big knowledge gathered from February 20 to March 21.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie topped this month’s list with a model popularity index of 2,429,988, marking a 43.68 percent increase in her score due to the fact February. Significant-ranking phrases in her key phrase evaluation provided “ad,” “pictorial,” and “solo,” while her maximum-rating connected terms incorporated “chic,” “sexy,” and “confident.” Jennie’s positivity-negativity analysis exposed a rating of 70.36 percent positive reactions.

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa took 2nd location in the rankings with a brand name track record index of 1,627,478 for the thirty day period, even though Red Velvet’s Pleasure came in at a near third with a complete index of 1,572,905.

Look at out this month’s top 30 below!

  1. BLACKPINK’s Jennie
  2. MAMAMOO’s Hwasa
  3. Pink Velvet’s Pleasure
  4. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
  5. APRIL’s Naeun
  6. Crimson Velvet’s Irene
  7. Apink’s Son Naeun
  8. ITZY’s Yeji
  9. Purple Velvet’s Seulgi
  10. GFRIEND’s Sowon
  11. ITZY’s Lia
  12. GFRIEND’s SinB
  13. ITZY’s Yuna
  14. LOONA’s Chuu
  15. TWICE’s Nayeon
  16. GFRIEND’s Umji
  17. gugudan’s Kim Sejeong
  18. Red Velvet’s Yeri
  19. GFRIEND’s Eunha
  20. Girls’ Generation’s Choi Sooyoung
  21. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
  22. Purple Velvet’s Wendy
  23. ITZY’s Ryujin
  24. TWICE’s Mina
  25. BLACKPINK’s Lisa
  26. IZ*ONE’s Jang Received Younger
  27. EXID’s Hani
  28. AOA’s Seolhyun
  29. TWICE’s Sana
  30. TWICE’s Momo

