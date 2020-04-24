March for Women’s Lives: Abortion Across the United States faces Unparalleled Challenges – But organizers say “we will win”

In the weeks leading up to March for Women’s Lives, organizers knew that the event would draw hundreds of thousands of abortion rights activists to the National Center in Washington, DC.

Critics were skeptical. They thought that no group could attract the large population that creates such a “controversial” issue.

“Everyone has said that women will not march because of the rights to abortion,” said the president of the Feminist Majority, the head of the Feminist Majority Organization, which helps organize and give speeches at the march. “We said, ‘Oh, yes, they will.’ “

“We wanted to make sure that people understood the overwhelming popularity of this issue, and we wanted that to be great,” he added.

The feminist majority joined six other feminist and civil rights organizations to organize and lead the march: the National Women’s Organization (now), the American Civil Liberties Union, Black Women’s Health Safety, NARAL Pro Choice America, Latina National Institute for Reproductive Health, And planned for parents

The current president and current organizer of the Women’s March, Tony Van pelt, explained to The Independent on April 25, 2004, that political space has helped create the need for protest.

“There was a lot of government interference, and we had no government support for terrorism in the reproductive clinics,” he said. “We are marching for the right to abortion, birth control and all reproductive options, including the right to have children and to determine when we want to have a family.

“It was very important to us.”

1/20 2004

Thousands gather in Washington, DC on April 25 to march for women’s rights in favor of abortion rights

AFP / Getty

2/20 2004

Thousands gather in Washington, DC on April 25 to march for women’s rights in favor of abortion rights

Getty

3/20 2004

Thousands gather in Washington, DC on April 25 to march for women’s rights in favor of abortion rights

Getty Image

4/20 2004

Thousands gather in Washington, DC on April 25 to march for women’s rights in favor of abortion rights

AFP / Getty

5/20 2004

Demonstrators marching for women continue their march through the Brooklyn Bridge to march on New York City Hall on August 28, 2004.

AP

6/20 2004

As thousands of people march on women’s lives, a demonstrator takes advantage of President Bush’s performance.

Getty

7/20 2004

Anti-abortion protesters oppose March for women’s lives in Washington DC

Getty

8/20 2004

A police officer is in prison in March between two priests outside the US Supreme Court

AFP / Getty

9/20 2004

Pro-election activists chanted slogans for women’s lives in March

Getty

10/20 2004

March 2004 for women living in the national market in Washington DC

جفروه

11/20 2017

Protesters gather during a women’s march in Washington on January 21

Getty

12/20 2017

Protesters gather during a women’s march in Washington on January 21

Getty

13/20 2017

Protesters gather during a women’s march in Washington on January 21

AFP / Getty

14/20 2018

A woman screams as she marches on January 20 in New York

AFP / Getty

15/20 2018

Protesters held placards in London on March 21 in London

AFP / Getty

16/20 2018

Protesters are holding signs during a women’s rally on January 20 in New York

AFP / Getty

17/20 2018

Protesters hold marches near the White House after a women’s march in Washington on January 20.

AFP / Getty

18/20 2018

A young protester held placards in March for women in London on January 21

Getty

19/20 2019

Protesters gather in Washington, D.C., on March 19

AFP / Getty

20/20 2019

Protesters gather in Washington, D.C., on March 19

AFP / Getty

جفروه

At the end of the march, women, men, girls and boys were estimated at 1.3 million who did not anticipate a number of organizers in protest of the Bush administration and its resistance to abortion rights.

“We didn’t know there were going to be more than a million people. No one could have predicted that,” Asma said. “But we thought we were breaking all standards, and we did.”

The march for women’s lives was the largest march Washington has ever seen. But since then, March 2017, just one day after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, has broken all records with the boom in a population of about 3.3 to 5.5 million for women’s rights.

Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. Stars such as Susan Sarandon, Viopi Goldberg, Ashley Judd and Julianne Moore were all present.

After the speaker, the spokesperson appeared at one of the two stages set up during the march to discuss with the public how to defend women’s reproductive rights.

“We are here to take our country back,” said Gloria Steinem, an American feminist and political activist.

Demonstrations during the march showed signs of Democratic candidate John Kerry’s candidacy, indicating that some activists supported him. President George W. Bush later defeated Mr Kerry in the 2004 election.

Leading Democrats were also present, including Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the House of Representatives, and Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton.

“We don’t have to march for 12 years because we have a government that respects women’s rights,” Clinton said. “The only way we can stop the march is to re-elect President John Kerry.”

What the senator did not know at the time was that his remarks would have a greater impact 16 years after the memorial march.

In 2020, the United States will once again win a run-off with the Republican president for the second year in a row, all while taking on judges who have promised to eliminate reproductive rights and abortion across the country.

Now that the pro-election movement has been on the rise for the past 16 years, laws like Roe v Wade are more at risk than ever before.

“They’re trying, they’re trying,” Ms. Ismail said of the Republican opposition. “They are trying to form courts, and they are forming courts. Not just the Supreme Court, but the lower courts.”

“This is very illegal. It will be a very strong reaction,” he added.

Legal challenge

According to the NPR / PBS NewsHour / Marist poll in 2019, about 57% of Americans call themselves “pro”, a figure that has been rising since 2004, while 35% call themselves “pro-life”. Introduce. When divided, 74 percent of Democrats, 60 percent of independents and 29 percent of Republicans consider themselves “pro-election.”

Opposition groups called for a boycott of abortion services and reproductive services, despite opposition from the United States. And coronavirus has only helped the governors of Texas and Alabama mention a number of them, and try to prevent abortions by mentioning them as unnecessary and selective surgeries during the epidemic.

“They’re pushing out people who want to do these services for these women,” Ms. Pelt said. “The ban on ‘vague’ viruses and ‘attacks on all of these different angles’ when targeting clinics and doctors,” Ms. Pelt said.

During the illness, the American Center for Reproductive Rights filed five emergency lawsuits against five states to ensure that clinics could provide abortion services.

In Alabama, U.S. District Judge Miron Thompson on Sunday issued a preliminary ruling barring the ban on abortion as part of a ban on medical treatment in Kuwait 19. If they want to stop this process, they will decide to go to special clinics.

While the ruling was a victory for abortion rights activists, the struggle continues in other states, such as Texas and Ohio.

Another battle in Alabama could land on the doors of the U.S. Supreme Court and jeopardize 1973 and Wade, one of the most important court rulings to protect a pregnant woman’s right to abortion without restrictions. Too much government.

In 2019, Alabama passed a law banning almost all abortions in the state, which was expected to take effect in November before a federal judge blocked it. Judge Miron H. Thompson wrote that the law violated the Supreme Court’s ruling and ignored the constitution. But activists expected the opposition to back down.

“We think the case will go to the Supreme Court,” she said. “It could be someone trying to overthrow Roe Wade.”

Counseling support

People can make another March for women’s lives, which may take more than 16 years after the last date, because the right to abortion is close to what could be another important decision of the Supreme Court.

Marie Ziegler, a legal historian and author of “Fetal Abortion and the Law in the United States,” said: Destroy. “He told The Independent.

“It has been a way for people to march on women and possibly the women’s movement because of the unique vision of the abortion issue,” she added.

Despite the struggle for a pro-life movement, the political and social outlook for the United States has changed dramatically since March.

“In 2004, not only was Bush present, but we had problems with both sides,” Ms. Asma said. “Now is the year 2020 and we have chosen the Democratic candidate in our favor. We just have to do something with the other party.”

“You never hear anyone say, ‘Women’s vote is not affected by abortion.’ “Everyone knows it’s very, very strong.”

Medical miscarriages occur when pills are used to help with miscarriages, and non-prescription emergency contraception is now another issue in women’s reproductive services.

But the “struggle,” as Ms. Isma’a put it, is still going on for the movement. “We will win,” he said.

If the movement encounters any problems, active organizations will provide access to abortion services for all women who are safe, legal or illegal.

“We are now preparing to make sure that women have access to abortion, or change the law,” she said. “It doesn’t matter what the law is. As long as women can get pregnant, there will be an abortion.

