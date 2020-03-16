March Girl Group Manufacturer Track record Rankings Announced

The Korean Organization Investigate Institute has disclosed this month’s brand standing rankings for woman teams!

The rankings ended up established by an assessment of the purchaser participation, media coverage, interaction, and local community indexes of a variety of woman groups, working with huge details collected from February 13 to March 14.

LOONA rose to the prime of the record this thirty day period with a manufacturer status index of 5,458,749 for March. Significant-position phrases in the group’s key word evaluation involved “advance,” “thankful,” and “reenact,” although their optimum-ranking associated conditions incorporated “So What,” “Chuu,” and “Billboard.” LOONA’s positivity-negativity examination uncovered a score of 68.09 p.c beneficial reactions.

(G)I-DLE came in at a shut 2nd with a model name index of 5,334,606, although BLACKPINK took third for the thirty day period with a complete index of 5,048,178.

Finally, ITZY and Red Velvet rounded the top rated five for March at fourth and fifth destinations respectively.

Test out the major 30 for this month underneath!

LOONA (G)I-DLE BLACKPINK ITZY Pink Velvet GFRIEND IZ*One particular Girls’ Generation Two times Rocket Punch Apink DreamCatcher Cherry Bullet Oh My Lady EVERGLOW MAMAMOO cignature APRIL f(x) Weki Meki WJSN Lovelyz AOA Soon after School DreamNote ANS STELLAR T-ara CLC GWSN

Source (1)

How does this posting make you feel?