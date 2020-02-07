March of Dimes starts the annual fundraiser

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) – The March of Dimes is starting its fundraiser for the annual walk.

This is the 50th year of the march for babies; This raises funds for research and support for families who have had pregnancies and birth complications, premature births and abortions. It is one of the oldest fundraisers in the country.

Pat and Sara Quinn spoke for the organization at the kick-off lunch this afternoon. They said the march helped them look after losing their first son, T.J.

“It’s a great time, it’s a great community. You can see all the beautiful babies and kids and there are events for them,” said Pat Quinn. “But you can also talk to people who went through what you went through. Not a lot of people talk about what they went through and it’s a great place.”

The Quinn family hopes to raise $ 5,000 and plans to sell the money under the name of T.J. to donate.

Kaley Rigdon, development manager for the March of Dimes, said the Dubuque Champions for Babies hoped to raise $ 150,000.

“Had no research been done in the past and I would have worked for lawyers in the past, my story might have been a little different,” said Rigdon. “And what’s also important is that I know that the research the March of Dimes is doing will affect my babies and future pregnancies as I move on through the different stages of my life. And I can’t think to support for some other reason. “

The registration for the walk is currently open. The Baby March will take place on April 25th at the Hodge and Bergfeld Pond.