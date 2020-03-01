March Range Star Manufacturer Name Rankings Introduced

Jermaine Hoffman
The Korean Business Research Institute has posted this month’s model name rankings for variety stars!

The rankings were being decided as a result of an investigation of the buyer participation, media protection, interaction, and community consciousness indexes of 50 common entertainers, applying large facts gathered from February 2 to March 1.

Yoo Jae Suk returned to the leading of the record this thirty day period, scoring a model status index of two,494,917 for March. Higher-rating phrases in the star’s search phrase assessment included “How Do You Engage in?”, “Running Person,” and Sugar Man,” while his best-rating similar phrases provided “effort,” “succeed,” and “donate.” Yoo Jae Suk’s positivity-negativity evaluation also revealed a rating of 83.59 percent percent good reactions.

Comedienne Jang Do Yeon took next put on this month’s checklist with a brand reputation index of one,913,490, whilst Kim Jong Kook came in at a near third with a overall index of 1,848,783 for March.

Check out the prime 30 for this month underneath!

  1. Yoo Jae Suk
  2. Jang Do Yeon
  3. Kim Jong Kook
  4. Kang Ho Dong
  5. Search engine marketing Jang Hoon
  6. Park Na Rae
  7. Jun Hyun Moo
  8. Lee Sang Min
  9. Lee Kwang Soo
  10. Park Myung Soo
  11. Kim Shin Younger
  12. Lee Youthful Ja
  13. Super Junior’s Kim Heechul
  14. Yang Se Hyung
  15. Lee Hyori
  16. Track Ji Hyo
  17. Lee Kyung Kyu
  18. Kim Jong Min
  19. Kim Youthful Chul
  20. Kim Gura
  21. SECHSKIES’s Eun Ji Received
  22. Track Hae
  23. Kim Sook
  24. Yoo Hee Yeol
  25. Jo Se Ho
  26. Shin Dong Yup
  27. Moon Se Yoon
  28. Park Mi Sunlight
  29. Yoo Byung Jae
  30. Kim Sung Joo

Source

Photo Credit: Xportsnews

