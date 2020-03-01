march-range-star-manufacturer-name-rankings-introduced

The Korean Business Research Institute has posted this month’s model name rankings for variety stars!

The rankings were being decided as a result of an investigation of the buyer participation, media protection, interaction, and community consciousness indexes of 50 common entertainers, applying large facts gathered from February 2 to March 1.

Yoo Jae Suk returned to the leading of the record this thirty day period, scoring a model status index of two,494,917 for March. Higher-rating phrases in the star’s search phrase assessment included “How Do You Engage in?”, “Running Person,” and Sugar Man,” while his best-rating similar phrases provided “effort,” “succeed,” and “donate.” Yoo Jae Suk’s positivity-negativity evaluation also revealed a rating of 83.59 percent percent good reactions.

Comedienne Jang Do Yeon took next put on this month’s checklist with a brand reputation index of one,913,490, whilst Kim Jong Kook came in at a near third with a overall index of 1,848,783 for March.

Check out the prime 30 for this month underneath!

Yoo Jae Suk Jang Do Yeon Kim Jong Kook Kang Ho Dong Search engine marketing Jang Hoon Park Na Rae Jun Hyun Moo Lee Sang Min Lee Kwang Soo Park Myung Soo Kim Shin Younger Lee Youthful Ja Super Junior’s Kim Heechul Yang Se Hyung Lee Hyori Track Ji Hyo Lee Kyung Kyu Kim Jong Min Kim Youthful Chul Kim Gura SECHSKIES’s Eun Ji Received Track Hae Kim Sook Yoo Hee Yeol Jo Se Ho Shin Dong Yup Moon Se Yoon Park Mi Sunlight Yoo Byung Jae Kim Sung Joo

Source (one)

Top Photo Credit score: Xportsnews