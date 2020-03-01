march-range-star-manufacturer-name-rankings-introduced

The Korean Business Research Institute has posted this month’s model name rankings for variety stars!
The rankings were being decided as a result of an investigation of the buyer participation, media protection, interaction, and community consciousness indexes of 50 common entertainers, applying large facts gathered from February 2 to March 1.
Yoo Jae Suk returned to the leading of the record this thirty day period, scoring a model status index of two,494,917 for March. Higher-rating phrases in the star’s search phrase assessment included “How Do You Engage in?”, “Running Person,” and Sugar Man,” while his best-rating similar phrases provided “effort,” “succeed,” and “donate.” Yoo Jae Suk’s positivity-negativity evaluation also revealed a rating of 83.59 percent percent good reactions.
Comedienne Jang Do Yeon took next put on this month’s checklist with a brand reputation index of one,913,490, whilst Kim Jong Kook came in at a near third with a overall index of 1,848,783 for March.
Check out the prime 30 for this month underneath!
- Yoo Jae Suk
- Jang Do Yeon
- Kim Jong Kook
- Kang Ho Dong
- Search engine marketing Jang Hoon
- Park Na Rae
- Jun Hyun Moo
- Lee Sang Min
- Lee Kwang Soo
- Park Myung Soo
- Kim Shin Younger
- Lee Youthful Ja
- Super Junior’s Kim Heechul
- Yang Se Hyung
- Lee Hyori
- Track Ji Hyo
- Lee Kyung Kyu
- Kim Jong Min
- Kim Youthful Chul
- Kim Gura
- SECHSKIES’s Eun Ji Received
- Track Hae
- Kim Sook
- Yoo Hee Yeol
- Jo Se Ho
- Shin Dong Yup
- Moon Se Yoon
- Park Mi Sunlight
- Yoo Byung Jae
- Kim Sung Joo
Source (one)
Top Photo Credit score: Xportsnews
