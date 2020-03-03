[march-three-blu-ray,-digital-and-dvd-releases]

March 3 Blu-ray, Electronic and DVD Releases

March three Blu-ray, Digital Hd and DVD column!

New Videos on Blu-ray/DVD

Queen & Trim

On a to start with date, a black man and a black female are arrested for a minimal offence. The situation can take a dramatic transform when the male accidentally kills the law enforcement officer.

Darkish Waters

Influenced by a legitimate tale, an legal professional (Mark Ruffalo) uncovers a darkish top secret connecting a increasing range of unexplained deaths to 1 of the world’s premier organizations.

Ne Zha

The global strike, Ne Zha, tells the story of a youthful boy destined to destroy the earth. He will have to battle to choose in between excellent and evil in order to break the shackles of destiny and turn out to be the hero he desperately needs to be.

The Furies (DVD)

Kayla and her ideal good friend are abducted and dumbed in the center of nowhere. With each other with five other girls the turn out to be unwilling contributors in a risky recreation – a match that can only have one winner.

Reissues

Maya Deren Collection

Maya Deren is just one of the most crucial American experimental filmmakers of all time and Kino Classics and Re:Voir are proud to existing new 2K restorations of her crucial function.

Kansas City

In Kansas Town, a youthful person robs a gambler and is held hostage by a mysterious evening club owner. In reaction, the man’s wife kidnaps a socialite whom she attempts to trade for her partner.

The Beast and the Magic Sword

In this film we get for the initial time an origin tale of how the Daninsky curse commenced back again in the 10th century. We then move forward to 16th century Japan where Daninsky has travelled in look for of a heal to his affliction.

Harmful Cargo

In this wild and not often noticed instance of Greek exploitation cinema, Deborah Shelton – former Miss Usa and star of TV’s DALLAS – performs the spouse of a ship’s captain whose vessel is taken more than by pirates.

New On Digital Hd

Holly Slept In excess of (distinctive clip)

This unconventional comedy follows the romance struggles of a married couple hoping to conceive, their friends who have shed their spark, and the pressure that ensues when an outdated university roommate stays more than for the weekend.

Final Eliminate

Billy Zane, Randy Couture and Ed Morrone star in this action-packed thriller about a mercenary hired to defend a couple hiding out in Central The usa from a ruthless crime relatives.

The gang is again (Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan) but the sport has improved. As they return to Jumanji to rescue a person of their possess, they uncover that very little is as they be expecting. The gamers will have to courageous elements unidentified and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in get to escape the world’s most dangerous video game.

Television on Blu-ray and DVD

Titans: The Finish 2nd Season

This reside-action drama series that follows a group of young soon-to-be Super Heroes recruited from every single corner of the DC Universe.

CMA Awards Stay

For additional than 50 years, the CMA Awards have spotlighted the best performers of America’s most loved music, capturing the tunes and artists who have delivered a soundtrack for our lives. This selection provides you highlights from 2008 – 2015 showcasing country’s brightest stars.