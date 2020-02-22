Marcher backs Assange ahead of London handover hearing

LONDON [AP] —Hundreds of Julian Assange’s supporters marched on Saturday on Saturday, refusing to hand over WikiLeaks founders to the United States and pressured to face spying charges.

Famous supporters, such as Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters, Pretenders singer Chrissy Hind, and fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, have joined the crowd protesting the American spy charges against the founder of the secret website. A trial of the surrender of Assange will begin on Monday in a London court.

WikiLeaks spokeswoman Christine Rafsonson said at a meeting outside Congress that Assange’s prosecutors represent “a dark power against [they] wanting justice, transparency, and truth.”

A US prosecutor has sued a 48-year-old Australian computer expert for spying on WikiLeaks’ disclosure of hundreds of thousands of government secret documents. If convicted, he may be sentenced to a sentence of up to 175 years in prison.

U.S. officials say Assange colluded with U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to break into Pentagon computers and release secret diplomatic cables and military files regarding the war in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Assange claims that he has acted as a journalist and is eligible for protection under the First Amendment. He also maintained documents that revealed the wrongdoing and protected many people.

Civil liberties groups and journalism organizations, such as Amnesty International and Reporters Without Borders, have called on the United States to drop the charges for setting a terrifying precedent for press freedom.

More than 40 lawyers from the United Kingdom, the United States, France and other countries issued a letter on Saturday asking the British government to reject the handover request. They accused the United States of “excess territory” in prosecution of Australians based in the United Kingdom.

Assange is currently in prison at the high security Bell Marsh Prison in London, where he has spent the last seven years at the Ecuadorian embassy.

He became engrossed in the British diplomatic mission in South American countries in 2012 to avoid being dispatched to Sweden to face questions about allegations of rape and sexual assault. The case was subsequently withdrawn.

Assange was expelled from the embassy in April 2019 and was arrested by British police seven years ago for flying bail.

Assange’s legal team claims that the lawsuit against him is politically motivated. His lawyer said he would provide evidence that Assange was given an amnesty if he agreed during the U.S. presidential election campaign that Russia did not participate in the Democratic National Committee email leak. Stated.

An embarrassing email was hacked during the Democratic and Hillary Clinton presidential elections and was published by WikiLeaks in 2016.

Assange’s lawyer states that the offer was made in August 2017 by then-Republican Rep. Danarolabacher, who claimed to be acting on behalf of President Donald Trump.

The White House called this claim “perfect false and complete lie.”

Rohrabacher told Assange in a statement: “If you have provided us with information and evidence about who actually provided the DNC email, we ask President Trump to forgive him. Signing a contract with the President is also a representative of the President. I didn’t even say I was. “

This story has been modified to show that Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders is American, not British.

