[Marching courageously – A thirty day period to celebrate gals — Kamala Shirin Lakhdhir]

MARCH 4 — My good mate Mazlan Othman has taken Malaysia to new heights as the pioneer of Malaysia’s room exploration application. Deborah Henry has made use of her system to give a voice to refugee youngsters. Environmentalist Tengku Zatashah has led the cost in opposition to one use plastics. And for additional than a few decades, Ivy Josiah has advocated women’s legal rights, punctuated by her endeavours to established up the Women’s Assist Organisation.

March marks the celebration of Women’s Record Thirty day period, a time when we reflect on the major achievements of our predecessors and the ongoing operate of our contemporaries.

This 12 months in the United States we are also celebrating the centennial anniversary of the passage of the 19th modification which eventually recognised the suitable to vote for gals — thanks in substantial section to the endeavours of suffragettes. 100 many years ago, these courageous women of all ages integrated my terrific grandmother Martha Brewer, who marched with her fellow suffragettes in New York Town. My loved ones even now has the “Votes for Women” sash she wore in support of the cause.

I like to feel that Martha would be very pleased that 100 years soon after her efforts, her terrific granddaughter would be appointed by the President of the United States to serve as Ambassador to Malaysia.

Each calendar year because 2006, the United States Govt has recognised a selection of exceptional females from all around the globe who have revealed excellent courage and leadership in advocating for peace, justice, human legal rights, gender equality, and women’s empowerment, generally at terrific personal hazard. These inspiring gals are honored every March at the US Condition Department with the International Ladies of Braveness award.

Earlier honorees incorporate Chinese rights campaigner Guo Jianmei and Naw K’nyaw Paw, a peace activist who functions for women’s legal rights in Myanmar. Other current IWOC recipients involve Sister Orla Treacy, an Irish nun who advocates in opposition to youngster marriage and runs a college for children in South Sudan, and Laxmi Agarwal, an Indian acid attack survivor, champion for rights of acid assault victims, and a Television set host.

This calendar year, I am proud to announce that for the third time in the background of the award, a Malaysian female will be a part of the prestigious ranks of International Women of all ages of Braveness.

Pursuing the February 2017 kidnapping of her husband, Raymond Koh, Susanna Liew has fought tirelessly on behalf of Malaysians who have disappeared under comparable conditions. Despite harassment and demise threats, she pursues justice for Raymond, Amri Che Mat, Joshua Hilmy, and Ruth Sitepu to defend and honour their rights as fellow citizens and human beings.

Following substantial public advocacy by Susanna, the Malaysian Human Legal rights Commission (Suhakam) opened a general public inquiry into the abduction and the different but equivalent disappearances of Amri, Joshua, and Ruth. Just after months of deliberations, Suhakam declared on April three, 2019 its unanimous and “final decision” that Raymond and Amri were being victims “of pressured disappearance by state agents, specifically Particular Branch.” Suhakam’s inquiry into Joshua and Ruth’s disappearance is ongoing.

Susanna’s recognition as an Intercontinental Lady of Bravery underscores the firm motivation by the United States and the intercontinental neighborhood to assist the pursuit of justice, rule of regulation, and commitment to minority rights and spiritual liberty.

In the course of historical past, the contributions of ladies had been normally unsung and unnoticed, but females like Susanna remind us that courageous gals have the energy to build meaningful modify. This month we keep in mind the contributions of these courageous ladies — not just to celebrate their achievements, but to inspire the upcoming era to pursue justice for all.

Kamala Shirin Lakhdhir is the United States Ambassador to Malaysia.

This is the personalized impression of the writer or publication and does not automatically depict the sights of Malay Mail.