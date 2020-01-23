Marcial Arriaga, Josue Becerra accused himself in shooting that led to shots on the police, Ravenswood crashed

Two men face indictment of a man’s alleged injury during a drive-in at Logan Square and senior police for a chase that ended in a Tuesday’s crash in Ravenswood.

Josue Becerra, 24, is accused of attempted murder, heavy battery, heavy attack and illegal use of a weapon, the Chicago police said.

Marcial Arriaga, 26, is accused of one count of aggravated flights and received five quotes for traffic violations, police said.

Marcial ArriagaChicago Police Department

The couple drove a car around 8:35 PM. in the 3300 block of West Armitage Avenue when Becerra had reportedly fired shots and hit a 43-year-old man in the trunk, police said.

Arriaga drove away and shots were fired at the police during the chase, the police said.

Becerra and Arriaga were taken into custody after the car crashed into the 4400 block of North Western Avenue, police said. A gun was found on the spot.

Beccera was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition, Chicago Fire Department said. The police did not provide a photo of Beccera because he was hospitalized at the time of his arrest.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

