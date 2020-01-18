Marcus Beam accused of fraud against women he met online

A Chicago investment manager is accused of having incurred hundreds of thousands of dollars from women he met on dating websites by becoming a financial financial wizard.

Marcus Beam, 49, has been charged with nine counts of thread fraud and one count of post fraud, according to the US law firm for the northern district of Illinois.

Beam represented himself as the owner of an investment company in Chicago called Chase Private Equity LLC, also known as New World Capital LLC, the prosecutors said.

He also owned other companies, including a Naperville virtual reality company and a Bolingbrook brokerage firm claiming to sell retail electricity for third parties, prosecutors said.

Beam reportedly exaggerated his financial success and expected the return on investment to convince women that he was online to give him money, prosecutors said. He also focused on a family member and a former employee.

He claimed that the money would be invested in companies such as Uber and Lyft, as well as products such as gold, art and real estate, prosecutors said.

Instead, Beam reportedly spent the money on rent, car loans, and shopping in stores such as Walmart and Ikea.

Beam started the settlement in 2015 and continued until October 2019, prosecutors said. He is said to have provided his investors with statements that misrepresent the value of their funds to hide his plot.

He would also have lied to them about why their money could not be repaid, the prosecutors said. All in all, investors lost at least $ 500,000.

If convicted, each count is punished with up to 20 years in prison, the law firm said.

