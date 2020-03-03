marcus-bent-reveals-tale-of-having-tasered-immediately-after-raising-a-meat-cleaver-and-kitchen-knife-at-armed-law-enforcement-though-hallucinating-on-cocaine

Marcus Bent has opened up on the harrowing practical experience which noticed him tasered in his possess dwelling just after threatening armed law enforcement officers with knives although less than the affect of cocaine.

The 41-year-previous at the time experienced the footballing entire world at his ft following bursting onto the scene with Ipswich City immediately after a valuable shift from Blackburn Rovers.

Getty Photographs – Getty Marcus Bent has opened up on the harrowing incident from September 2015

At the age of just 22, he remembers getting a lot more than £300,000 in his bank account owning arrive from a council estate in Shepherd’s Bush.

But his 16-12 months job by no means rather managed to strike the heights it promised and, regardless of scoring 40 goals in 214 Leading League online games, he encountered numerous off-industry problems.

Following spells with Everton, Wigan and Charlton between other golf equipment, Bent discovered his difficulties all arrived to a head a person evening in September 2015.

The previous England Less than-21 worldwide known as Surrey Law enforcement right after contemplating he had uncovered an intruder in his apartment. 3 police officers arrived at his Esher residence, but could not get into the assets and known as for again up as they could listen to distressed voices inside of the property.

3 armed officers arrived on the scene and have been about to pressure their way into the condominium when Bent appeared at the front doorway putting on just a pair of trousers and wielding a meat cleaver and a 15-inch kitchen knife.

Just after becoming Tasered, Bent was taken into custody and was later on charged with affray and possession of cocaine.

Getty Photographs – Getty Bent received the Leading League Participant of the Month award in January 2002

“I was paranoid and I was hallucinating. I felt there were being men and women in my home. I don’t forget considering the door cope with was going,” Bent has now explained in an job interview with The Athletic.

“I named the law enforcement and I picked up a little something to protect myself. When the police came, I went to the doorway with these knives.

“If I assume back, certainly I must have put the knives down but I was not in a fantastic way. So, of study course, they were terrified — anyone who’s on medications, an individual who’s paranoid, with two knives.

“They tasered me and I imagine you know the rest. But I recall heading into the law enforcement station and actually experience protected and safe. “I’m locked up now. No a single can get me”. That is how my intellect was at that time.

Getty Visuals – Getty He also savored spells with Wolverhampton Wanders and Birmingham Metropolis, in advance of actively playing non-league football

“Then, the subsequent morning, there was discuss of me remaining billed with tried murder. I couldn’t feel what I was listening to.

“At no position was I at any time heading to acquire someone’s lifestyle. I referred to as them for the reason that I was hallucinating, paranoid, terrified.”

5 months afterwards, Bent was provided a suspended 12-month prison sentence, a two-month curfew and 200 several hours of compulsory unpaid perform.

The striker has been drug-absolutely free for 4 a long time, is a father to two young ladies and has returned to Everton to present aid to any one suffering with psychological overall health challenges for the ‘Everton In The Community’ charity.